11 Great Black Business We Wrote About in 2014

The Black community is in a state of emergency. Unemployment is high and so is the murder rate. When Black people are not filling the jails due to ignorance and violences towards each other, we are at the mercy of racist, afraid and unforgiving police officers. One bright spot has been the resurgence in the understanding that community improvement involves unity, education and economic development.

That’s why Bean Soup Times takes great pride in promoting Black business. Whether it’s writing stories, sharing info on social media or hosting events we intend to continue to be part of the solution. Below are a few the black businesses we told you about in 2014 and we look forward to sharing many more in 2015.

1. Think Like Garvey, Fight Like Malcolm and Teach Like Umar in Habitually Fly Apparel

Habitually Fly apparel is always on time when it comes to representing self love and consciousness. This black-owned and strictly online catalog drops a historical fact one shirt at a time…