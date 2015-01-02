Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference
11 Great Black Business We Wrote About in 2014

January 2, 2015
The Black community is in a state of emergency. Unemployment is high and so is the murder rate. When Black people are not filling the jails due to ignorance and violences towards each other, we are at the mercy of racist, afraid and unforgiving police officers. One bright spot has been the resurgence in the understanding that community improvement involves unity, education and economic development.

That’s why Bean Soup Times takes great pride in promoting Black business. Whether it’s writing stories, sharing info on social media or hosting events we intend to continue to be part of the solution. Below are a few the black businesses we told you about in 2014 and we look forward to sharing many more in 2015.

 

David Banner1. Think Like Garvey, Fight Like Malcolm and Teach Like Umar in Habitually Fly Apparel
Habitually Fly apparel is always on time when it comes to representing self love and consciousness. This black-owned and strictly online catalog drops a historical fact one shirt at a time…

2. Support Sip and Savor, Chicago-styled Coffee & Tea Shop
With Black Friday sells reportedly down 7 percent this year, its definitely a reminder that your presence…

 

3. Choose Your Craving at Ain’t She Sweet Cafe
Located on 526 E. 43 St., Chicago, Ill., the black-owned Ain’t She Sweet Café is a jewel to local..

 

4. Cut, Grilled and Smoked Turkey Everything!
The Original Just Turkey Restaurant was founded in 2008, by Chicago natives and brothers, Brian and Greg…

 

5. Walnut Candied Waffles & Savory Chicken Omelet Wraps? Check Please!
Described as the epitome of fresh breakfast and brunch with a twirl, Batter & Berries offers a variety…

 

6. Feed Your Curls: Natural Hair Boutique Premiers in Chicago’s SouthLoop
CurlKit, the leading natural hair care subscription service that Bean Soup Times introduced to you…

 

7. Lisa Raye Visits Chicago’s Looks and Styles on 75th Street
Looks & Style Where Fashion Lives, located at 332 E. 75th St. in Chicago, Ill., is a  reggae shopping…

 

8. Black Child Superheroes Book Goes Digital
Bean Soup Times is delighted to share that HNK Concepts, a product development company, has announced the addition of an E-book offering for the popular Fearless Five picture book series…

 


9. Shawn Michelle’s: The Best Homemade Ice Cream Parlor in Chicago
Before National Ice Cream Month ends, Bean Soup Times would like to introduce you to Chicago’s  Shawn Michelle’s Old Fashioned Homemade Ice Cream parlor, founded by Yahya Muhammad…

 

10. Handwritten Greetings: Rebuilding Relationships One Card at a Time
According to the website, Divorcerate.org, 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. More specifically, “fifty-one percent of White women and 44 percent of White men are currently married…

 

11. Building Relationships In Justice is Just What the Ancestors Ordered
After spending a decade in the media industry with brands such as PBS, Chicago Tribune, and the CW Network, TeQuila S. Shabazz resigned to focus her attention on becoming a full-time Social Entrepreneur.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

