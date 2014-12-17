Providence St. Mel: 100 Percent College Acceptance Rate Since 1978

Providence St. Mel is a resilient private school on the west side of Chicago that–when faced with closure–refused to die. The school’s founder, Paul J. Adams III, went on a national campaign to raise the funds to keep the school open. Currently lead by the dynamic duo of Mr Adams, who now serves as the executive chairman and Jeanette M. DiBella, the current president, the school’s academics have been praised by renown educators and institutions and a filmmaker even produced a documentary about the school.
In December 2010, this private, Christian-based pre-school through high school college preparatory institution, was named one of the nation’s 12 Great Schools in renowned education researcher Samuel Casey Carter’s latest book, “On Purpose”, a study of 3,500 schools. Every year, without exception, 100% of the school’s high school seniors have been admitted to excellent four-year colleges or universities.
Additionally, 93% of the Class of 2014 were accepted to a “Tier One” institution as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. More than half are admitted to the nation’s top tier schools. The administration has more than a combined 120 years of experience at the school. As Mr. Adams states in the video:
“The purpose of this school is to put students in the best colleges in the United States. We do that because we have the best teachers. No school in this country or anywhere it the world can operate unless they have great teachers. We have great teacher and great administrators… . We have people that are concerned about the welfare of our students that we serve. That’s the main foundation of why we do so well,” said Mr. Adams.
Located in a beautiful historic building previously owned by the Sisters of Providence, Providence St. Mel has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as “ a model for urban education” and its successful educational formula was captured in the award-winning documentary, “The Providence Effect.” In its ranking of more than 1,700 schools in Chicago and the six surrounding counties, Chicago magazine listed Providence St. Mel on its “A+” team.
In this video, produced by BRIJ Fund, Inc. you hear from Adams and DiBella and other school leadership such as Adrienne Hawkins-Turner, academic dean, Christel Ward, dean of students, David Baar, Choral Director and Aleatha Wilson, admissions director. Additionally, you hear from a few amazing students. Not only does the video give you an idea of why the school succeeds academically, but you get a glimpse into an effective performing and fine arts program that even helped a student get a full four year scholarship to prestigious Northwestern University in Theatre last year.
“Our students are winning in academics, winning in fine arts and winning in sports,” said Aleatha Wilson, Director of the Office of Admissions. The Mission Statement (see below) is recited daily the students at the beginning of the school day.
At Providence St. Mel, we believe. We believe in the creation of inspired lives produced by the miracle of hard work. We are not frightened by the challenges of reality, but believe that we can change our conception of this world and our place within it. So we work, plan, build and dream – in that order. We believe that one must earn the right to dream. Our talent, discipline and integrity will be our contribution to a new world. Because we believe that we can take this place, this time and this people and make a better place, a better time and a better people. With God’s help we will either find a way or make one!
Full disclosure: Providence St. Mel is a client of Toure Muhammad and Bean Soup Times II, INC.
Below are a few photos from the school.
