107 Reasons International Pretty Brown Girl Day was Empowering

International Pretty Brown Girl Day, established by the Pretty Brown Girl Foundation to be a special day to empower, inspire and encourage girls of color to love and celebrate the beautiful shades of brown all over the world while inspiring positive self-esteem and confidence, was a big hit.

We are taking time to recognize the work of Sheri Crawley, the Foundations’s founder, during Women’s History Month.

In Chicago, the 2015 International Pretty Brown Girl Day Celebration took place February 28 at the South Shore Cultural Center located in Chicago, Illinois. In attendance to share her passion and love for pretty brown girls was Bean Soup Times favorite, Erika Bracey.

Organizations, schools, churches and community leaders across the country responded to the Foundation call to start a Pretty Brown Girl Club and launch them with celebrations on International Pretty Brown Girl Day.

“Words can not express our gratitude for the outpouring of love and overwhelming response to the “2015 International Pretty Brown Girl Day Celebration! There were 107 PBG Celebrations that took place across the country,” said Sheri Crawley, Founder of Pretty Brown Girl.

“It is significant that International Pretty Brown Girl Day is during Black History Month and will be hosted in Chicago this year where our story began,” said Crawley.” Girls of color will have a social platform to address, discuss and celebrate the very important topic of loving the skin they’re in.”

The Pretty Brown Girl Club, launched in 2012, is the first ever organization for girls of color to have a social platform to address, discuss and celebrate the topic of loving the skin they’re in. Pretty Brown Girl also offers a K-12 After-School Program Curriculum with interactive engagement and learning activities. Young ladies participating in the Pretty Brown Girl programs will be inspired to Dream Big and pledge to walk in their purpose.

PBG Club Enrollment is open. For more information can be found on their website www.prettybrowngirl.com or their Facebook page, Pretty Brown Girl.