107 Reasons International Pretty Brown Girl Day was Empowering

International Pretty Brown Girl Day, established by the Pretty Brown Girl Foundation to be a special day to empower, inspire and encourage girls of color to love and celebrate the beautiful shades of brown all over the world while inspiring positive self-esteem and confidence, was a big hit.
We are taking time to recognize the work of Sheri Crawley, the Foundations’s founder, during Women’s History Month.
In Chicago, the 2015 International Pretty Brown Girl Day Celebration took place February 28 at the South Shore Cultural Center located in Chicago, Illinois. In attendance to share her passion and love for pretty brown girls was Bean Soup Times favorite, Erika Bracey.
Organizations, schools, churches and community leaders across the country responded to the Foundation call to start a Pretty Brown Girl Club and launch them with celebrations on International Pretty Brown Girl Day.
“Words can not express our gratitude for the outpouring of love and overwhelming response to the “2015 International Pretty Brown Girl Day Celebration! There were 107 PBG Celebrations that took place across the country,” said Sheri Crawley, Founder of Pretty Brown Girl.
“It is significant that International Pretty Brown Girl Day is during Black History Month and will be hosted in Chicago this year where our story began,” said Crawley.” Girls of color will have a social platform to address, discuss and celebrate the very important topic of loving the skin they’re in.”
The Pretty Brown Girl Club, launched in 2012, is the first ever organization for girls of color to have a social platform to address, discuss and celebrate the topic of loving the skin they’re in. Pretty Brown Girl also offers a K-12 After-School Program Curriculum with interactive engagement and learning activities. Young ladies participating in the Pretty Brown Girl programs will be inspired to Dream Big and pledge to walk in their purpose.
PBG Club Enrollment is open. For more information can be found on their website www.prettybrowngirl.com or their Facebook page, Pretty Brown Girl.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
cannabis vaporizer pens
instagram free followers hack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA
Manifestation Miracle
http://carinaharochnu.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.templebethor-raleigh.org
free netflix login
guitar picks
banheira
open sky reviews
yspro.ne.jp
chapter 13 attorney harrisburg
slickdeals
flawless raspberry ketone
porno
i was reading this
my website
click resources
Best buy cell phone accessories
movie2k
medora centre
Habib Shekhanzai
stained concrete
bikiniluxe promo code
roofing
foundation repair
league of legends sweatshirt
insolltools
ramalan bintang
Top 10 Gaming Laptops
Laga iPhone Göteborg
Lonnie Chukes
Employment lawyers
Employment attorney
Employment law firm
plumber service
goodwill industries
golf ball barrier nets
driving range netting
Escort
wheelchair transportation
Peppa Pig
pillow pet
midbrain activation franchisee
Visit Website
Mortgage Relief San Antonio Texas Area
How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area
Gretchen
good pornle porns games
this one
window tint austin
poker
kit tattoo
sacred 3 trainer
window tint lakeway
plumbing pipe repair austin
eyebrow video
dr oz face serum
L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex
Jetex
entertainment
Tai Lopez podcasts
Micah
meaning of aldo
Alfredia Masher
stlpiky
pet movers
tenerife blog
cheats for boom beach
free porn
boom beach hack download
Homepage
Simple Drawing
popcorn rental singapore
win
live call transfer leads
Azalee
Quality Foundation Repair - Pier and Beam Specialists
austin house leveling
in home cat sitter in naples
social media
we buy houses fast
replacement auto body parts
Jeremy McGilvrey
CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE
HND Assignment help
Boston Emcee
closest liquor store
ESTELLE
highend romper
bulk whatsapp provider
bulk whatsapp panel
high end romper
terrible parking
how to lose weight
music
virtual reality
ABANICO PERSONALIZADO
dog training collar
SalesEnvy Review
E-mini S&P
Dianabol for Sale
mixed martial arts
asylum seeker
www.rosengard.tv
grand menage a Brossard
Zachery Plaisted
navigate to this website
underwater disco light with 5 modes
best mattress
pet sitter
Business Consulting
roasting pan brisket
heating
Crazy Bulk Coupons
lose weight calculator
Franklin
bucetas lindas
คาสิโนออนไลน์
Miami Beach Condo
Blogging Tips
reviews
workout
affärsjurist stockholm
duckbill check valve water flood diffuser
pro flight simulator 2017
what causes acid reflux
Customize Your Vape
one year bullshit fraud investigations
color rotating led bulb
Gym Shorts
Gun Shop
canliruletoyna
business view
vacuuming
dog sitter naples
Indian Entrepreneurs
keepyourhair.cba.pl
YIDE JEWELRY
What is NLP?
Swim Goggles
regal assets
adult coloring books
horse sitter
Doug Cotter Atlanta
All Area Over Head
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Forskolin Fuel Reviews
best pet sitter near naples fl
www.brain-supplement.net/
Drones for sale
addium ingredient list
green grass
naples fl pet sitter
sarasota florida SEO professional
this website
Related Site
Sexdate
free proxy list
clash royale builder
Simpson Plywood and Stucco
Private investigator Pretoria
candy saga
you could look here
New home communities austin
best fat loss supplement
gems generator clash royale
psychic source
jetsmarter
The Lost Ways Review
Commercial gate repair NYC
printingvip.com
chlamydia info
YouTube
lake grande condo
apple.easywomen.date
Medix College Reviews
fryzury na sezon jesien / zima 2013
Grammarly Review
find babes online
cheat game android online
Medix College Reviews
Medix College Reviews
Foro mu online
professional deck builders Austin
Kamagra
sleeping pills
Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review
edarling
ï»¿seo
speargun
http://goo.gl/nPXjWr
www.hotcamso.pw
christiantshirts.co/
fuck you google
instagram hack
payday loans
send earnings
Austin house painting
puno bus
NBAOnlineStreams
Dietreviewmonster
limo austin
Buy Beats Instantly
manson
grants to study in Kenya
best decorative concrete contractor Austin
ï»¿boligadvokater
class schedule maker
Art classes for kids mansfield
mother's day
replacement bra straps
Casino
ï»¿Roulette
massage
Homepage
Bedside Lamps
la viagra
Donald
porn account and password
san antonio bail bonds
resume services
resume writing service
clash of clans hack
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
he has a good point
Find Out More
clash of clans hack
jvzoo bonus
Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Free WSET Course
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
follar
mobile Phone
tapas grand central
tapas meadowhall
no credit check loans
Men's magazine
psoriasis free for life
san antonio bail bonds
romanos jewelers military
Aerial lifts Miami Jlg
Taschengeldladies
stocks trading live
Storage Gloucestershire
ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire
ï»¿escortbayan
ï»¿escortbayan
agen taruhan tangkasnet
tantric massage
vip
sms lån
tapas in london
restaurants shoreditch
Austin foundation repair
Free HD Rugby Stream
Property for sale in Tanzania
stained concrete Austin
nutricionista barcelona
radar detectors austin
takipci porn
instagram porn
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
liquid iv ft lauderdale
dental implants Georgetown TX
teeth whitening Cedar Park
iv therapy day logo
他妈的谷歌
Socialr
blat drewniany dlh
drjaydani
american heritage inc
Email advertising in USA
elewacje
Removals Company Gloucester
important link
Whatsapp Marketing software
kantï¿½wka dlh
viagra
hacklink
buy google cheat