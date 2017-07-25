Arian Foster, NFL Players Invest $810,000 In 12-Year-Old’s Lemonade Company

The preteen behind Me & the Bees Lemonade just got a generous financial bump from some NFL players.

Arian Foster and other players in the league are putting their money into 12-year-old Mikaila Ulmer’s lemonade company, according to The Houston Chronicle. Foster announced the news at the “Been Brilliant Entrepreneur Day” at a local Boys & Girls Club on July 6. He said he’s happy to team up with the “humble” young entrepreneur.

“Of course, any time you invest in anything you look at if it’s going to be profitable,” Foster said. “We look for companies that match our main focus of developing a good product, but are also good people and do it for the right reasons. It’s more than about money to us. We believe that investing in small black businesses is extremely important.”

Along with the retired Texan, Glover Quin, Duane Brown, Jonathan Grimes, Omar Bolden, Bobby Wagner, Darius Slay, Sherrick McManis, EJ Manuel, Malik Jackson, Nick Martin and Lameck Lukanga are investing a combined total of $810,000.

While sitting with Foster and Quin, Mikaila told the Chronicle that she’s excited for the opportunity.

“I’m very happy that I’m able to work with them and they invested in my company and them helping us and mentoring us and believing in our mission,” she said. “I think we have a better chance of achieving our goals. That keeps me pumped and excited every day.”

Me & the Bees Lemonade, formerly BeeSweet Lemonade, was founded soon after a 4-year-old Mikaila got stung by a bee twice. She grew fascinated with the way bees help the ecosystem and wanted to help save them using her great grandmother’s flaxseed lemonade recipe and honey.