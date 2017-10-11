“Whose Streets?” Comes to Digital HD
360 Sports Academy Tryouts Are Happening This Month
Mentoring Organization Seeks Male Mentors
Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce Hires New CFO, Deavay Tyler
We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Coming to Rock Movie Theaters Soon!
Burf of a Nation Comes to Chicago
Q Saves the Sun, October 5, at Afriware Bookstore
Hip Hop Star Talib Kweli Comes to a City Winery Near You!
West Point Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years in Chicago!
Home / Community / Events / News / 360 Sports Academy Tryouts Are Happening This Month

360 Sports Academy Tryouts Are Happening This Month

Community, Events, News October 11, 2017 Off 16
unnamed-33

360 Sports Academy is an elite volleyball club with a cutting edge training platform. They develop beginner, intermediate and advance skilled players so that they can compete on a higher level through our travel program. They also have a VolleyKids program for girls 12 and under. They will only travel regionally.

360 Sports Academy are looking for young ladies that wish to be apart of our volleyball program to come try out for one of our various, age appropriate, teams! Register now and we’ll see you on Oct 26th & Oct 29th at 6pm.

Have any additional questions, please contact Coach Bernie at 773-413-8360 or email: [email protected]om.

Please arrive 15 minutes early. If player is under the age of 18 then a parent/guardian must sign in player at the door.

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories