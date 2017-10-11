360 Sports Academy Tryouts Are Happening This Month

360 Sports Academy is an elite volleyball club with a cutting edge training platform. They develop beginner, intermediate and advance skilled players so that they can compete on a higher level through our travel program. They also have a VolleyKids program for girls 12 and under. They will only travel regionally.

360 Sports Academy are looking for young ladies that wish to be apart of our volleyball program to come try out for one of our various, age appropriate, teams! Register now and we’ll see you on Oct 26th & Oct 29th at 6pm.

Have any additional questions, please contact Coach Bernie at 773-413-8360 or email: [email protected] om.

Please arrive 15 minutes early. If player is under the age of 18 then a parent/guardian must sign in player at the door.