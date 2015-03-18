Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council to Host 48th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair

Announcement from a previous CBOF event
Uniting under the theme “Reset, Revamp, Accelerate” corporate buyers, government agencies, minority business enterprises, and key stakeholders in the Chicago-area will converge for two days of education, networking, awards, and business development at the 48th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair being held at Navy Pier, April 23-24, 2015.
The signature event of the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council (Chicago MSDC) the CBOF is the longest running multi-day conference and trade fair focused on economic empowerment of minority business enterprises. Each year, the event casts a spotlight on the strategic benefits of supplier diversity.
Event highlights include the MBEIC Award Reception and Dinner on April 23rd and the VIP Reception and Sponsors Breakfast on April 24th.
Sponsored by Allstate, this year’s event will include dynamic workshops conducted by leading business experts. The Minority Business Enterprise Input Committee (MBEIC) Awards Reception/Dinner pays tribute to honorees and advocates who have supported supplier diversity on both local and national platforms. Attendees will celebrate recipients of the Corporation of the Year, Impact Award, Pathfinder Award, Minority Supplier of the Year Awards and many others.
Shelia Morgan, former Associate Director of Supplier Diversity for Kraft Foods, serves as President and CEO of the Chicago MSDC. Morgan was also Manager of Diversity Business Development for Johnson Controls and Executive Director of the Chicago Minority Business Opportunity Committee (MBOC) organization funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency, management skills and market penetration.
Watch for upcoming interview with Shelia Morgan, coming this week.
Under Morgan’s leadership, the MBOC was instrumental in an whose mission is to increase opportunities for minority entrepreneurs to obtain additional capital, delivering over 200 million dollars in contracting opportunities to minority entrepreneurs, making her a powerhouse in business and diversity.
The CBOF is a major platform to foster partnerships between minority businesses, government agencies, and other entities. Chicago MSDC members report over $3 billion in annual purchases from minority- owned firms. With over 1,300 certified minority-owned businesses and 250 buying organizations, minority enterprise members report the employment of over 20,000 workers annually.
For more information or to register for the fair, visit the Chicago MSDC website at www.chicagomsdc.org or contact Cynthia Jordan, Director of Events, at 312-755-2555 or [email protected]
Powerful Conversation with Shelia Morgan, Leader of the Chicago Minority Business Opportunity Committee
