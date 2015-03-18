Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council to Host 48th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair

Sponsored by Allstate, this year’s event will include dynamic workshops conducted by leading business experts. The Minority Business Enterprise Input Committee (MBEIC) Awards Reception/Dinner pays tribute to honorees and advocates who have supported supplier diversity on both local and national platforms. Attendees will celebrate recipients of the Corporation of the Year, Impact Award, Pathfinder Award, Minority Supplier of the Year Awards and many others.

Shelia Morgan, former Associate Director of Supplier Diversity for Kraft Foods, serves as President and CEO of the Chicago MSDC. Morgan was also Manager of Diversity Business Development for Johnson Controls and Executive Director of the Chicago Minority Business Opportunity Committee (MBOC) organization funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency, management skills and market penetration.

Under Morgan’s leadership, the MBOC was instrumental in an whose mission is to increase opportunities for minority entrepreneurs to obtain additional capital, delivering over 200 million dollars in contracting opportunities to minority entrepreneurs, making her a powerhouse in business and diversity.