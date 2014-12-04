D.C. Politician and Former Host of BET’s Teen Summit, A.J. Cooper Dies

A.J. Cooper, 34, is a familiar face to those who were avid viewers of BET’s “Teen Summit” youth talk show, which aired from 1989 to 2002. Cooper was the former host of the show, as well as a D.C. Council hopeful until he died from an apparent heart attack Wednesday morning, Dec. 3.
According to his aunt, Peggy Cooper Cafritz, Cooper suddenly collapsed at his mother’s home after complaining of dizziness and chest pains. She said that he had been feeling unwell for several days. Before his sudden passing, Cooper, a D.C. resident, was running for a city council seat left vacant by soon to be mayor, Muriel E. Bowser. He was inspired by the historical footsteps of his father, Algernon Johnson Cooper, who became the first Black mayor elected in predominantly white Pritchard, Alabama, in 1972. In 2009, Cooper served as the policy director for the D.C. campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, and in 2012 he ranked fourth as a independent for an at-large D.C. Council seat. In addition to political aspirations and success, he was committed to Freedom Farms, a local urban farming initiative that provides produce for low-income D.C. residents. He also bought a 2.5-acre plot of land in Hyattsville, Md. that he turned into something of a pilot program for what he’d like to do in D.C.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
Adele Kennamore
free instagram followers quickly
http://www.opera-comique.com/fr/node/1822
ecograf 4D
netflix free trial 3 months
banheira
guitar picks
yspro.ne.jp
chapter 13 bankruptcy hershey
best online shopping deals
criminal defense attorney mechanicsburg
porno
here
Best buy smartphone accessories
movie2k
dr medora clinic
bikiniluxe promo code
league of legends clothes
dog play pen
league of legends tee shirts
email verification service
save the world
Rodrick Rover
Brand Bangla Eshop
melissa & doug puzzles
100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
Llavero personalizado
Escort
essay milf anal fucking
Kinder
responsive design and development
asian lesbian
bandar judi online
frankies bikinis floral
huge clit
Logo design brisbane
poker
this
penny auctions
meaning of names
town hall 8 war base for clan wars
travr
how diabetes is caused
dr oz face serum
Robert Domanko HSBC
news
meaning of abramo
stlpiky
tenerife blog
Georgie Farness
Descargar Musica
movietube
boom beach mod apk
my singing monsters hack download
Simple Drawing For Kids
guitar picks
antispam e.v.
Scrapbook
plastic pump bottles gallon
second hand clothes wholesale
forms
malaga agencia de publicidad
Learning Photography in Chandigarh Nipun
cat sitter in naples
naples cat slumber paty
teensafe
million miles
Quickbooks help number
Agen Bola 2016
movietube
take home pay calculator
Custom Vapes
BUY AUTO INSURANCE ONLINE
Bail Bondsman Tulsa
empresa de cerrajeria valencia 24 horas
Brooksville carpet cleaning
Houston SEO
applicaion
RECUERDOS DE BODA
Gretchen
navigate here
disco light lazada
this hyperlink
free xbox live codes every minute
sofa armrest organizer
Business
Body Shop Brooklyn
affärsjuridik i stockholm
Hotel shah alam
Things You Won't Like About most expensive jewelry And Things You Will
Big Red Apparel
led strobe lights for hows
best forex robots
dog walker naples florida
installshield download
keepyourhair.cba.pl
personal trainer
taoofbadass
drone list
Clash Royale Hack Android
marquetry beds
Cool Socks
Paris City Tour
voice lessons sing your style
fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg
check this out
Chakra Activation System Review
proxy list
hoer
New home communities austin
SEO Norge
ipod repair
Tow truck
clash royale generator online
hyip monitors
YouTube
Obsession Phrases
CN ILIGHT
Money
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Inspirational Life
Obsession Phrases Review
free psychic reading
zhyelp.bagging.top
lake grande condo
YouTube
denvereat24hours
hair transplant singapore
Medix College Reviews
Sacramento compounding pharmacy
Traditional Witchcraft
Grammarly Review
foro escorts
hot babe
Medix College Reviews
futsal
Saratoga springs tuxedos
poker online
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
riparazione iphone
bountiful divorce lawyer
bountiful divorce lawyer
Happy Birthday images
piante online
bulk messaging app
high google page ranking
ï»¿seo
http://bit.ly/1qEVEzM
http://www.gildedspirit.com/
http://www.christiantshirts.co/
global test market
ï»¿calinti icerik
kopya icerik
cuzco to puno
NBA Online Stream
knifes kitchen block set apex
class schedule maker
college schedule maker
ï»¿boligadvokater
ï»¿boligadvokater
Casino
massage
Surviving The Final Bubble
Natalie
nordstrom coupon 25 off
law enforcement apparel
Shenzhen LEIYAO Technology Co., Ltd
resume writing service
hack para clash of clans
Data Recovery Services
mobile marketing
This Site
Free WSET Course
sildenafil citrate
paid to click programs
Emma roberts fashion
garden design london
deck building Austin
romano's jewelers
san antonio bail bonds
locksmith chandler AZ
???????
ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire
Storage Gloucestershire
RugbyOnlineStream
tantric massage
tantric massage
vip print
garden designer london
agen judi 368bet
Bethel house painter
printingvip
Massage Austin
avast license key
restaurants shoreditch
restaurants grand central
johnboy
vitamin c iv therapy side effects
الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية
club flyers
Kurma
day spa Austin
radar detectors austin
takipci porn
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
liquid iv ft lauderdale
teeth whitening Cedar Park
mca scam reviews
Comprar en lineaequiposmedicos
medical billing schools
Socialr
Health articles
apartment locator Addison
blat drewniany dlh
sklejka
pop over here
Removals Company Cheltenham
sex
hop over to this web-site
floating charms pendant
carpet cleaning Austin
hacklink
hacklink
ï»¿junk cars
escort
escort
The Lost Ways Review
san antonio bail bonds
san antonio bail bonds
Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey
london tantric
Famous Wisetrail
Mdz rent a car
EURO 2016 Groups
gymnastics equipment manufacturers
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
finger family
http://lincoln.investbookmarking.com/story.php?title=3-STPKI-KAK-DA-OTSLABNA-BRZO-LESNO-I-TRAINO-BEZ-DIETI
ï»¿gambling
day trading
buy dedicated server
kalici makyaj
peppa pig
cellulite on legs
xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias
MITO mobile indonesia
buca escort
Escort Chillan
kadıköy escort
Escort en Copiapo
civil litigation attorney Austin
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Detroit Red Wings Store
viagra gdzie kupiï¿½
Detroit Red Wings Store
Candy Bouquets
watch doom
Interracial Porn
porno.
Asian Porn
used copiers Austin TX
used copiers Austin TX
fishing charters Stuart
mobile retail internet
mortgage broker Toronto
mortgage broker Toronto
Kamagra opinie
mortgage broker Toronto
mortgage broker Toronto
ï»¿Company Reviews
Jackeline
Leki na potencje bez recepty w aptece
self warranty help
mercedes warranty
fuck google
online games
promotional coupon code
code coupons
städfirma lund
pwmlive review
Boston Airport Taxi
kasyno gry hazardowe
peppa pig finger family collection
airport taxi service boston
poker indonesia
best
fucoxanthin
geniux pills
intellux
radian-c
red rhino
spartagen xt where to buy
poodle dog breed information
Blowjob