D.C. Politician and Former Host of BET’s Teen Summit, A.J. Cooper Dies

A.J. Cooper, 34, is a familiar face to those who were avid viewers of BET’s “Teen Summit” youth talk show, which aired from 1989 to 2002. Cooper was the former host of the show, as well as a D.C. Council hopeful until he died from an apparent heart attack Wednesday morning, Dec. 3.

According to his aunt, Peggy Cooper Cafritz, Cooper suddenly collapsed at his mother’s home after complaining of dizziness and chest pains. She said that he had been feeling unwell for several days. Before his sudden passing, Cooper, a D.C. resident, was running for a city council seat left vacant by soon to be mayor, Muriel E. Bowser. He was inspired by the historical footsteps of his father, Algernon Johnson Cooper, who became the first Black mayor elected in predominantly white Pritchard, Alabama, in 1972. In 2009, Cooper served as the policy director for the D.C. campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, and in 2012 he ranked fourth as a independent for an at-large D.C. Council seat. In addition to political aspirations and success, he was committed to Freedom Farms, a local urban farming initiative that provides produce for low-income D.C. residents. He also bought a 2.5-acre plot of land in Hyattsville, Md. that he turned into something of a pilot program for what he’d like to do in D.C.