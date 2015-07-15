Abena Joan P. Brown, Co-founder of eta Creative Arts Foundation Dies

CHICAGO — Grand Yeye Abena Joan P. Brown, co-founder of eta Creative Arts Foundation made her transition on Sunday, July 12, 2015 following a short illness. Recognized internationally as a major force in theater and organizational and artistic development, Brown served as president and producer of eta from its inception in 1971 until her retirement on March 1, 2011, a period of 40 years.

Brown built eta into a major presence in Black theatre. During her tenure she steered eta to the purchase and renovation of a 15,000-square-foot facility which houses a 200-seat theater, a gallery/community space, classrooms and studios. She later spearheaded the acquisition of an entire city block from 75th to 76th Streets, along South Chicago Avenue for future expansion. Her goal from the onset was to create a venue where the stories of African American people could be told for generations to come.

A native Chicagoan, Brown began dancing at age three and was deeply involved in the arts throughout her lifetime. She gained widespread experience as an actress, company manager, stage manager, director and producer as well as an internationally acclaimed arts administrator and fund raiser. During the early developmental and nurturing stages of eta, Ms. Brown worked as the Director of Program Services, responsible for the overall operations of the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, a multi-faceted agency. In 1982 she left the YWCA to devote full time to eta Creative Arts Foundation as its CEO building it into Chicago’s first and only Afri-centric professional performance and training cultural arts Center.

Celebrated for her business acumen and insights on various aspects of the arts, she was a participant in the First Black Theatre Summit convened by playwright August Wilson in 1999 and published on BTNs’ Black Theatre’s Unprecedented Times on the topic of “Audience and Institutional Development.” A rare individual, Brown distinguished herself as a masterful businesswoman as well as an artist with more than 200 professional theater productions to her credit.

Abena Joan P. Brown received a Bachelor’s Degree from Roosevelt University and a Master’s Degree in Community Organization and Management from the University of Chicago’s School of Social Service Administration. In January, 1993, Brown received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters Degree from Chicago State University.

Along with the installment of the title, “Grand YE YE of Chicago’s African Community” by the African Festival of the Arts in 1994-95, Ms. Brown has over the years, been the recipient of over 60 other prestigious honors and awards, attesting to the value that the community places on the work of eta Creative Arts Foundation.

Among her many honors are the Award of Merit from the Black Theater Alliance, The Paul Robeson Award from the Chicago African American Arts Alliance, the Governor’s Award in the Arts, the Midwest African American Theatre Alliance’s Hazel Joan Bryant Award; the League of Black Women’s Black Rose Award; Muntu Dance Theatre’s Alyo Award; the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago’s Outstanding Achievement Award in the Arts; Sculpture Chicago’s Full Circle Project Award; co-recipient of the Edward J Sparling Alumni Award from Roosevelt University; the Lorraine Hansberry Award for drama-Afrique Magazine; the Lifetime Achievement Award from Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Committee and the Arts Entrepreneurship Award from Columbia College. In 1991 she was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame of Chicago. In 2000, Ms. Brown was inducted into the Literary Hall of Fame at the Gwendolyn Brooks Center at Chicago State University. Ms. Brown has also been recognized nationally as part of the “History Makers” archival project.

In 2004, Ms. Brown was profiled in the Chicago Sun Times as one of 100 most powerful women in the City for her work in the category of non-profit leadership. Earlier, Chicago Magazine cited her as one of the “50 Brightest Stars in Chicago Theatre”; Today’s Chicago Woman cited Brown as one of “100 Women Shaping Chicago’s Future” and Dollars and Sense Magazine named her as one of “America’s Top Business and Professional Women.” N’Digo Magapaper also recognized Ms. Brown’s achievements with a cover story. Reference to Brown can be found in five categories of “Who’s Who” as well as in “2,000 Women of Achievement” published in Cambridge, England.

Ms. Brown has presented papers on various aspects of the arts across the country and internationally. She has been the focus of a number of local and national articles citing her work within the context of the organizational and artistic development of eta Creative Arts Foundation.

Brown served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs; and is a former member of the Woman’s Board of the Chicago Urban League; and the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. She also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Muntu Dance Theatre; and as a member of the Shorebank Neighborhood Institute Board of Directors and the Illinois Arts Alliance Foundation.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Please check the eta Creative Arts Foundation website for updates or call 773-752-3955. Cards and expressions of condolences to the family should be sent c/o eta Creative Art Foundation, 7558 S. South Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60619.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following organizations: eta Creative Arts Foundation, 7558 S. South Chicago, Ave., Chicago, IL 60619 (773-752-3955) or Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago, 1809 E. 71st Street #203,Chicago, IL 60649 (773-241-6080).