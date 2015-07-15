Abena Joan P. Brown, Co-founder of eta Creative Arts Foundation Dies

CHICAGO — Grand Yeye Abena Joan P. Brown, co-founder of eta Creative Arts Foundation made her transition on Sunday, July 12, 2015 following a short illness. Recognized internationally as a major force in theater and organizational and artistic development, Brown served as president and producer of eta from its inception in 1971 until her retirement on March 1, 2011, a period of 40 years.
Brown built eta into a major presence in Black theatre. During her tenure she steered eta to the purchase and renovation of a 15,000-square-foot facility which houses a 200-seat theater, a gallery/community space, classrooms and studios. She later spearheaded the acquisition of an entire city block from 75th to 76th Streets, along South Chicago Avenue for future expansion. Her goal from the onset was to create a venue where the stories of African American people could be told for generations to come.
A native Chicagoan, Brown began dancing at age three and was deeply involved in the arts throughout her lifetime. She gained widespread experience as an actress, company manager, stage manager, director and producer as well as an internationally acclaimed arts administrator and fund raiser. During the early developmental and nurturing stages of eta, Ms. Brown worked as the Director of Program Services, responsible for the overall operations of the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, a multi-faceted agency. In 1982 she left the YWCA to devote full time to eta Creative Arts Foundation as its CEO building it into Chicago’s first and only Afri-centric professional performance and training cultural arts Center.
Celebrated for her business acumen and insights on various aspects of the arts, she was a participant in the First Black Theatre Summit convened by playwright August Wilson in 1999 and published on BTNs’ Black Theatre’s Unprecedented Times on the topic of “Audience and Institutional Development.” A rare individual, Brown distinguished herself as a masterful businesswoman as well as an artist with more than 200 professional theater productions to her credit.
Abena Joan P. Brown received a Bachelor’s Degree from Roosevelt University and a Master’s Degree in Community Organization and Management from the University of Chicago’s School of Social Service Administration. In January, 1993, Brown received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters Degree from Chicago State University.
Along with the installment of the title, “Grand YE YE of Chicago’s African Community” by the African Festival of the Arts in 1994-95, Ms. Brown has over the years, been the recipient of over 60 other prestigious honors and awards, attesting to the value that the community places on the work of eta Creative Arts Foundation.
Among her many honors are the Award of Merit from the Black Theater Alliance, The Paul Robeson Award from the Chicago African American Arts Alliance, the Governor’s Award in the Arts, the Midwest African American Theatre Alliance’s Hazel Joan Bryant Award; the League of Black Women’s Black Rose Award; Muntu Dance Theatre’s Alyo Award; the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago’s Outstanding Achievement Award in the Arts; Sculpture Chicago’s Full Circle Project Award; co-recipient of the Edward J Sparling Alumni Award from Roosevelt University; the Lorraine Hansberry Award for drama-Afrique Magazine; the Lifetime Achievement Award from Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Committee and the Arts Entrepreneurship Award from Columbia College. In 1991 she was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame of Chicago. In 2000, Ms. Brown was inducted into the Literary Hall of Fame at the Gwendolyn Brooks Center at Chicago State University. Ms. Brown has also been recognized nationally as part of the “History Makers” archival project.
In 2004, Ms. Brown was profiled in the Chicago Sun Times as one of 100 most powerful women in the City for her work in the category of non-profit leadership. Earlier, Chicago Magazine cited her as one of the “50 Brightest Stars in Chicago Theatre”; Today’s Chicago Woman cited Brown as one of “100 Women Shaping Chicago’s Future” and Dollars and Sense Magazine named her as one of “America’s Top Business and Professional Women.” N’Digo Magapaper also recognized Ms. Brown’s achievements with a cover story. Reference to Brown can be found in five categories of “Who’s Who” as well as in “2,000 Women of Achievement” published in Cambridge, England.
Ms. Brown has presented papers on various aspects of the arts across the country and internationally. She has been the focus of a number of local and national articles citing her work within the context of the organizational and artistic development of eta Creative Arts Foundation.
Brown served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs; and is a former member of the Woman’s Board of the Chicago Urban League; and the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. She also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Muntu Dance Theatre; and as a member of the Shorebank Neighborhood Institute Board of Directors and the Illinois Arts Alliance Foundation.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Please check the eta Creative Arts Foundation website for updates or call 773-752-3955. Cards and expressions of condolences to the family should be sent c/o eta Creative Art Foundation, 7558 S. South Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60619.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following organizations: eta Creative Arts Foundation, 7558 S. South Chicago, Ave., Chicago, IL 60619 (773-752-3955) or Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago, 1809 E. 71st Street #203,Chicago, IL 60649 (773-241-6080).
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
instagram free followers hack
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
ecocardiograf
online cammen
banheiras
guitar picks
yspro.ne.jp
criminal defense attorney harrisburg
porno
Bonuses
Dena Ard
Best buy cell phone accessories
ecograf pret
swimwear
dr medora clinic
Habib Shekhanzai
league of legends clothes
playpen for dogs
Buy Isagenix
plumbing repair
Push Button Cash Machine Team
publisher of a book
http://jedenblog.besaba.com/usluga-tworzenia-stron/
garcinia cambogia 1000 mg
100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
anal porno essay
ebay coupons free shipping
search engine optimization minneapolis
nonemergency medical transportation
Kinder
fan art merchandise
girls getting fucked development
anal bdsm
kianna dior development
how to get ios anals free
Zootopia
Malena
melia frankie bikinis
Freelance illustrator
sacred 3 trainer
Pest Control Perth
kit tattoo
Adipex 37.5 mg
biblical baby names
clint bertucci
travr
Stem Cell
Residual Income
irish babies names
tattoo machine
Tai Lopez podcasts
The Tai Lopez Show
Krista
navigate here
cheat boom beach
hungry shark evolution trucchi
my singing monsters mod apk
guitar picks
healthy eating on the run
eating healthy busy
Simple Drawing
rubber stamping
Scrapbook
Wide Roller banners
agencia publicidad malaga
Probiotic Supplements
How to start an online business
Frame laminator
bali flag
blogging tools
naples dog care
homes for cash
how to eat more vegetables
Banheira Hidro
Entertainment
Microcap Magazine
Easy TV Money
Downtempo Music
Agen judi Casino 338a Online
Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure
Heartburn relief
free porn
start up business loans
php penny auction
Tattoo ลายสัก
medical web design houston
CAR AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE
edm mix
Assignment help
Self Balancing 1000
Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa
Complete Instamate Review
Computer Services Gainesville FL
real estate brokerage spring hill
car accessories eyelashes for headlights
Houston SEO
sharper image nose hair trimmer parts
dart boards charlotte nc
junk car removal austin
gay dating milan
gay dating zurich
Motor Club of America benefits
RECUERDOS DE BODA
dryer box
legal highs Europe
SEO in 2016
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
australias most unreliable bank
Thai Porn
Thai Porn
hunger-games(Partie 2 en streaming)
best mattresses 2016
Get the facts
Ronna Delamora
http://lnk.bz/hyyl
PSD
Compatible Cartridge Brother TN-221 TN-225 Magenta
RunAWebinar Review
affärsjurister stockholm
USA Box Express LLC
Brain Power
Wealthy Affiliate
Plastic Surgeon in Plano
Outsourcing IT drift
pegasus hotel
color changing light bulb outdoor
Natural Gemstone Jewelry
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Bowers Tactical
real estate
byron bay
purification
san diego homes
dog walking naples fl
dog walker naples florida
keepyourhair.cba.pl
InstallShield alternatives
horse sitter
going on this page
Singorama
Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer
vegan chef
lakeway water damage restoration
attraction marketing online
rodan and fields scam
online marketing tools
clash royale hack
dog sitter
please click the following page
landscape
help koalas
m88
Sharjah
lower ab workouts for women
vape for sale
About ThumbsUp, a Guide to Colombo
best affiliate programs
official website
Birthday images
jump manual pro
jump manual pro
commercial ice cream making machine
Day care
Private investigator Pretoria
ADO Fans
Apply for a FHA or VA Mortgage
clash royale gems cheat
diet
weight
Lele Pons Height
LEIYAO Technology
Xing Hong Chang
pagarbrcsurabaya.edublogs.org
baseball training
answersmicrosoft
buying property in sydney
brokenwaterheater
roofleak
enforcement directorate
youtube.com
hsevi
Traditional Witchcraft
Ellavage Hydrating Moisturizer Free Trial
foro escorts
beacon marketing
Best place
warwick furniture
naples dog care
verhuisservice den haag
overhead garage door installation austin
BRING OUT THE GIMP
money
Events
mobile strike hack
Business Templates
instagram photos
commercial overhead garage door installation austin
teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese
NBA Live Stream
multilingual seo expert
Convert Audiobooks to MP3
hacer app
China Engineering Equipment Network
China Engineering Equipment Network Co.,Ltd
optake.com
latinmentubes
epic fantasy
Computer football score predictions
check my blog
Tess + Trish
Interjero dizainas
Bedside Lamps
ultimate demon discount
ultimate demon discount code
meniscus pain
trap music
nordstrom coupon 25 off
business view
Inspiring Story
Inspiring Story
SEO Sweden
www.yidejewelry.com
supplier of pearl
Y-ou International Trade
Y-ou-shoes
Kobe Bryant Hollywood Nights Jersey
hack para clash of clans
hackear clash of clans
funny
freon
Solar
booter
Free WSET Course
follar
funny video
Affiliate Trax Honest Review
Ottawa quartz countertops
burien wa dentist
Reusable food pouch baby food storage
steel buildings orlando
west Vancouver BC marketing firm
Rugby Live Stream
best air purifier
vip prints
AAA
Peppa Pig
games arabs
Rugby Live Online
OnePlus 3 price
kids songs
sleep fetish
unconscious women
M.O.B.E.
high ticket program
alternative treatments for lupus
iv therapy boca raton
internet business
playground slides
mca scam review
dlh
他媽的谷歌
free speech
iv therapy davie
他妈的谷歌
viagra
PESSOAS QUE SOBREVIVERAM AO IMPOSSÍVEL
official source