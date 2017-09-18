African Celebrity Seeks to Bridge Gap With Black Americans

Ugandan immigrant celebrity Robin Kisti is about to open doors of opportunity for the African-American and African immigrant people through a lively entertainment web series debuting September 21 at Noon.

Calling them to join in creating their value together, she is set to funnel their stories of entertainment, business, and people into building a strong community through a new online series called “ConnectZ”.

“Once we form a strong bond, this show will be such a big eye opener as to how both communities can help each other,” says Robin. “A lot of African-Americans are looking for their culture, and as Africans, we hold the first-hand information… It’s us telling us exactly how it is.

“With this show I’ve given a platform to African entertainers… a platform that can get the Africans to be seen to be more engaged in the entertainment industry and in sports.” Using the handle #TheyWillKnowAboutUs, Robin is proud “for an African-American to see an African who is doing rap music just as well as Kendrick Lamar or 50 Cent.”

The first episode streams live this Thursday at noon on Robin’s Facebook page. Robin, award-winning host of the entertainment and lifestyle show Login on Africa’s biggest tv channel NTV, is excited to begin connecting stories of the continent’s variety of cultures to benefit its people. Through interviews with entertainers and businesses, Robin believes that ConnectZ “can do a lot with influencing the young people to stand strong. Especially the young people who need to know more, understand more, connect more with their heritage by being together, joining together and loving each other.”

The first episode will feature an interview with Adrian Jackson, an African-American who ran across America, filming his three-month journey to create a documentary called “Running for Film”. Other guests from the entertainment world will include Morocco Omari from Fox TV’s “Empire”, The Triplets Ghetto Kids from French Montana’s song “Unforgettable”, and African-American filmmakers who entered in the “Made in Carolinas” film festival.

Businesses will include African-inspired fashion, jewelry and natural beauty products. A special episode covers the first Miss All Natural Beauty Pageant in Charlotte, NC, where African-American girls celebrated their inner and outer beauty without the use of added enhancements of any kind including hair weaves or makeup.

“When we’re educated, and we see the value of what we have, and how rich of a continent we have, then we will be able to build it. We’ll be able to keep our riches home. We’ll be able to protect it better. Because we will have pride and love for it… That’s the mentality that all Africans need to have. Not to run away from our problems, but to fix the problems.”