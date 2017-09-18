disney150

Black Politicians Respond to DOJ Gutting of Community Policing Program
Gwendolyn Brooks Offspring to Offer Live Theater Initiatives
Common: I met a new woman today; I think she’s a keeper
Erica Ash Talks About Sex in Public and a Dream of Being a Muslim
6 Scholarships For Black High School Students
Two Black Owned Bars Boycott NFL
Celebrity Entertaining Violinist Extraordinaire Releases New Album “Finally”
An Important Message from Common, Malik Yusef and Kumasi
Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds Grudgingly Join Forces in Unlikely-Buddies Comedy
Chicago’s Black Media Owners Flex Muscle
Home / Entertainment / African Celebrity Seeks to Bridge Gap With Black Americans

African Celebrity Seeks to Bridge Gap With Black Americans

Entertainment September 18, 2017 Off 48
African Celebrity

Ugandan immigrant celebrity Robin Kisti is about to open doors of opportunity for the African-American and African immigrant people through a lively entertainment web series debuting September 21 at Noon.

Calling them to join in creating their value together, she is set to funnel their stories of entertainment, business, and people into building a strong community through a new online series called “ConnectZ”.

“Once we form a strong bond, this show will be such a big eye opener as to how both communities can help each other,” says Robin. “A lot of African-Americans are looking for their culture, and as Africans, we hold the first-hand information… It’s us telling us exactly how it is.

“With this show I’ve given a platform to African entertainers… a platform that can get the Africans to be seen to be more engaged in the entertainment industry and in sports.” Using the handle #TheyWillKnowAboutUs, Robin is proud “for an African-American to see an African who is doing rap music just as well as Kendrick Lamar or 50 Cent.”

The first episode streams live this Thursday at noon on Robin’s Facebook page. Robin, award-winning host of the entertainment and lifestyle show Login on Africa’s biggest tv channel NTV, is excited to begin connecting stories of the continent’s variety of cultures to benefit its people. Through interviews with entertainers and businesses, Robin believes that ConnectZ “can do a lot with influencing the young people to stand strong. Especially the young people who need to know more, understand more, connect more with their heritage by being together, joining together and loving each other.”

The first episode will feature an interview with Adrian Jackson, an African-American who ran across America, filming his three-month journey to create a documentary called “Running for Film”. Other guests from the entertainment world will include Morocco Omari from Fox TV’s “Empire”, The Triplets Ghetto Kids from French Montana’s song “Unforgettable”, and African-American filmmakers who entered in the “Made in Carolinas” film festival.

Businesses will include African-inspired fashion, jewelry and natural beauty products. A special episode covers the first Miss All Natural Beauty Pageant in Charlotte, NC, where African-American girls celebrated their inner and outer beauty without the use of added enhancements of any kind including hair weaves or makeup.

“When we’re educated, and we see the value of what we have, and how rich of a continent we have, then we will be able to build it. We’ll be able to keep our riches home. We’ll be able to protect it better. Because we will have pride and love for it… That’s the mentality that all Africans need to have. Not to run away from our problems, but to fix the problems.”

Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Life Insurance 300x250 w pic
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories