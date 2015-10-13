Black Inventor Creates New Necktie Tying Tool
TBM Shopping Network Features TBM Awards Black Restaurant Nominees
Video: All Eyez On Me (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Based on Tupac Shakur
Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up
Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women
Black Excellence: Black Woman Helps Youth Soar Above the Clouds
Black Business Spotlight: U.S. Veteran Launches New Men’s Fashion Store
Business Tips: Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!
Khari B Invites Poets to Open Up for The Last Poets
Historical Video About the Made up Social Construct of Whiteness
Home / News / After 10.10.15: What’s Next?

After 10.10.15: What’s Next?

News October 13, 2015 452 99
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

 

Black community has its marching orders

“If we are denied what rightfully belongs to us then there has to be a unified action that we take that will force the justice that we seek,” said the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, the national representative of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad in days leading up to the D.C. gathering.

Many initiatives, lead by activists and organizers are already underway. For example, as an outgrowth of the Chicago Local Organizing Committee for the 2015 Million Man March one group is identifying and/or creating an organizing mechanism that will coordinate the ongoing collective actions of the Black community on both a local and national level. It’s time implement the Black Agenda.

The Black Agenda will spring forth from two immediate initiatives that Min. Farrakhan has raised that resonate with supporters. There are two major initiatives:

  • The boycott of unnecessary Xmas holiday spending with an emphasis of focusing on putting Christ back in Christmas.
  • Establishing peace in the Black community.

“What happens after 10.10 is just as important if not more important than what happens at the actual March. The march is a moment in time that speaks to the time, speaks to the needs and the issue, our concerns, our wants and our declaration to change that condition,” explained a committee member who wanted to remain anonymous. “This committee is dedicated to those who are inspired by the march who attend the march who are going to live out the principles of the march on an everyday basis from 10.11 on,” the member explained.

The Committee has been meeting twice weekly leading up to 10.10 and two key organizations involved in the process include the Black United Fund of Illinois and National Black Agenda Consortium Chicago.

The Local Organizing Committee urges community engagement. “We had a million or more who gathered for 10-10-15. Now what? Please join the post 10.10.15 JUSTICEORELSE COMMITTEE on Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m., Muhammad University on 74th and Stony Island,” said Doris Lewis, a Chicago-based activist. “We must define the narrative of our struggle. And the narrative that we will be discussing is: The calling of 10,000 fearless Black men by Minister Farrakhan to be trained to go into the Black community and boycotting Christmas.”

“The post 10-10-15 Local Organizing Committee collaborated with NBAC (National Black Agenda Consortium) in putting together an agenda that addresses every aspect of the black community. We look forward to sharing this with those in attendance, and more importantly, we need hundreds of bodies to move this agenda forward. We can no longer show up for one meeting and not return. The struggle for our survival has been going on for over 400 years, and it continues to this day,” she added.

Last Poets Chicago 250x250

During the promotion of the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March, Min. Farrakhan has often lifted the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who noted in his last public message that “redistributing the economic pain” is a strategy to be used by Black people.

Today with more than a reported $1 trillion in Black spending power, it’s time to harness that combined economic power to our demand for justice, the Minister explained.

“It’s time to make Black Friday into a red Friday because they will be in the negative because we won’t be there,” said Quovadis Green, a 24-year-old community activist who fights against police brutality, internal community violence and advocates for better educational opportunities is eager to help redistribute the economic pain.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

452 Comments

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories