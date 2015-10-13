After 10.10.15: What’s Next?

Black community has its marching orders
“If we are denied what rightfully belongs to us then there has to be a unified action that we take that will force the justice that we seek,” said the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, the national representative of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad in days leading up to the D.C. gathering.
Many initiatives, lead by activists and organizers are already underway. For example, as an outgrowth of the Chicago Local Organizing Committee for the 2015 Million Man March one group is identifying and/or creating an organizing mechanism that will coordinate the ongoing collective actions of the Black community on both a local and national level. It’s time implement the Black Agenda.
The Black Agenda will spring forth from two immediate initiatives that Min. Farrakhan has raised that resonate with supporters. There are two major initiatives:
- The boycott of unnecessary Xmas holiday spending with an emphasis of focusing on putting Christ back in Christmas.
- Establishing peace in the Black community.
“What happens after 10.10 is just as important if not more important than what happens at the actual March. The march is a moment in time that speaks to the time, speaks to the needs and the issue, our concerns, our wants and our declaration to change that condition,” explained a committee member who wanted to remain anonymous. “This committee is dedicated to those who are inspired by the march who attend the march who are going to live out the principles of the march on an everyday basis from 10.11 on,” the member explained.
The Committee has been meeting twice weekly leading up to 10.10 and two key organizations involved in the process include the Black United Fund of Illinois and National Black Agenda Consortium Chicago.
The Local Organizing Committee urges community engagement. “We had a million or more who gathered for 10-10-15. Now what? Please join the post 10.10.15 JUSTICEORELSE COMMITTEE on Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m., Muhammad University on 74th and Stony Island,” said Doris Lewis, a Chicago-based activist. “We must define the narrative of our struggle. And the narrative that we will be discussing is: The calling of 10,000 fearless Black men by Minister Farrakhan to be trained to go into the Black community and boycotting Christmas.”
“The post 10-10-15 Local Organizing Committee collaborated with NBAC (National Black Agenda Consortium) in putting together an agenda that addresses every aspect of the black community. We look forward to sharing this with those in attendance, and more importantly, we need hundreds of bodies to move this agenda forward. We can no longer show up for one meeting and not return. The struggle for our survival has been going on for over 400 years, and it continues to this day,” she added.
During the promotion of the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March, Min. Farrakhan has often lifted the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who noted in his last public message that “redistributing the economic pain” is a strategy to be used by Black people.
Today with more than a reported $1 trillion in Black spending power, it’s time to harness that combined economic power to our demand for justice, the Minister explained.
“It’s time to make Black Friday into a red Friday because they will be in the negative because we won’t be there,” said Quovadis Green, a 24-year-old community activist who fights against police brutality, internal community violence and advocates for better educational opportunities is eager to help redistribute the economic pain.
