Akua Auset, the High Priestess of Beauty has a Message for You

Akua Auset (Ah-koo-wa Ah-set) believes that everyone is extraordinary. Well, it’s no doubt that she is as well. Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr, Natalie Cole, Michael Jordan, Cheryl Tiegs, India.arie and Wanda Sykes have been transformed at her hand. A holistic beauty advisor with a worldwide following, she has worked intimately with over a hundred of the planet’s most famous and talented celebrities in business, sports, entertainment and advertising specializing in a term she’s coined, “the healing beauty arts.” In the interview, she talked about her religion, her work, her book and her mission to bring a new culture of beauty thru sankofa.