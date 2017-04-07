Video: All Eyez On Me (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Based on Tupac Shakur



Directed by Benny Boom and starring: Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira and Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur is the new movie, All Eyez on Me, which producers say tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. The film follows Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices before his untimely death at the age of 25. Against all odds, Shakur’s raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mind-set propelled him into becoming a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his passing. Produced by L.T. Hutton, David Robinson and James G. Robinson, the film is schedule to be released June 16, 2017.