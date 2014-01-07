ANNOUNCEMENT: The Contradictions of Fair Hope: An Award Winning Documentary That Explores the Legacy of Black History in the South

This powerful and riveting documentary examines a little known aspect of American history, when newly freed slaves throughout the South formed “benevolent societies” to respond to abject hunger, illness and fear of a pauper’s grave. Setting the stage in rural Alabama, prior to Emancipation, the film traces the developments, struggles, contributions and gradual loss of traditions of one of the last remaining African American benevolent societies known as “The Fair Hope Benevolent Society.”
The Contradictions of Fair Hope provides an unprecedented look at the complex and morally ambiguous world of Fair Hope juxtaposed against the worldly pleasures of what has become known as the annual “Foot Wash” celebration. The film contrasts deity and the devil, preaching and prostitution, gospel and guns, devotion and drugs and heaven and hell.
Following a highly successful festival run in which it won numerous awards, The Contradictions of Fair Hope will be released on DVD and digital platforms on January 14, 2014 by Shelter Island at a suggested retail price of $24.98.
“a[n] unwavering lesson of identity and pride” — Indiewire
The Contradictions of Fair Hope is the first feature documentary project for S. Epatha Merkerson, best known for her role as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on NBC’s Law & Order. Merkerson is an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Image Award winner for her performance in the HBO movie Lackawanna Blues. She is also a veteran theatre actress who has won a Helen Hayes Award, two Obie awards, nominated for two Lucille Lortel and two Tony Awards.
Rockell Metcalf is Vice President and Chief Counsel at Ameriprise Financial, Inc., where he concentrates on broker- dealer, marketing and banking law. The Contradictions of Fair Hope is his first feature documentary project.
Merkerson and Metcalf recruited an illustrious award-winning production team for the film with narration by Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg and original music composed by Grammy Award winner Christian McBride. The film’s editor, Arielle Amsalem, won an Emmy for the documentary “By the People: The Election of Barack Obama.”
The Contradictions of Fair Hope has won multiple awards including Best Documentary at Philadelphia Independent Film Festival, Paul Robeson Best Documentary at Newark Black Film Festival, Jury Award Best Documentary at Teaneck International Film Festival, Best Feature Film at Texas Black Film Festival, Dikalo Award at Festival International Du Film Panafricain, and Henry Hampton Award at Roxbury International Film Festival. At the San Diego Black Film Festival, it won “Filmmakers Choice,” “Best Film” and “Best Direction.” The documentary has also screened at numerous colleges and universities, including Harvard University, Fordham University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The DVD includes extensive bonus materials including
- Spirituals
- Prayer
- Society Turnout / Foot Wash
- Magic’s Girls
- Tales of Mike Moten
- Music recording studio session with the Christian McBride Band and Alyson Williams in the Avatar Recording Studio
