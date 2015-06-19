Annual African Festival of the Arts Offers Samples, Sounds and Tastes for 2015

K’Jon to headline Friday, September 5
CHICAGO–Attendees of the 26th Annual African Festival of the Arts (AFA) were able to get a sneak peek into June 17 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts on the campus of the University of Chicago.
The AFA, a production of African International House (AIH), is the largest event of its kind held in the U.S. with a focus on African arts and culture. The festival will be held Labor Day weekend. Serving as Grand BaBa for this year is Congressman Danny Davis and Grand YeYe is Veranda Dickens, President of Seaway Bank. K’Jon will perform on Friday, September 5.
Emmy-award winning jazz/R&B vocalist Joan Collaso, Percussionist Taylor Moore, Olu Shakoor, Drummer from the Drum Village and mesmerizing instrumentalist Sax Preacher will perform at the press conference; Artist Dana Todd Pope will be present one of her signature pieces; Artifacts and art from African Treasures; Wearable Art by Dana Easter and Akese StyleLines Designs will showcase their clothing; and food will be provided by vendors participating in this years Fest including the Senegalese themed Yassa African Restaurant, West Indies Bakery and Qt’s Sweets. Past Grand BaBa Richard Steele and YeYe Carol Adams will be in attendance.
The AFA is a destination event, drawing individuals and families from across the country to the Festival grounds in Chicago’s Washington Park, one of the finalist for locating the Obama Presidential Library. Attendees are transported across the Diaspora with the AFA’s authentic Drum & African-folk Village, Children and Family Pavilion, Wellness Village and Books and Authors, Fine Art, Film and Video Pavilions in conjunction with the Gene Siskel Center.
Sample the tastes of the Diaspora in the Bank of the Nile Food Court, and get hands on with activities including quilting, Black Doll making and collecting in the African Marketplace. Available for your shopping pleasure are museum quality, collectible artifacts, colorful and richly hand-woven fabric and textiles.
Confirmed sponsors for this year’s event are the University of Chicago, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Comcast, Urban Partners, American Family Insurance, Cup-Cake Wine, PNC Bank, Nunatt and the AC Green Show. Media sponsors include NBC 5 Chicago, Ice Theaters and WVON Radio, The Talk of Chicago.
Additionally, Africa International House, in collaboration with the Chicago Park District South Region, will host Concerts in the Park summer concert series (June 19 – August 22) highlighting some of Chicago’s hottest musical talent in the genres of jazz, Latin, reggae, and R&B, including the Soundmine Merchants Big Band and the multiple, award-winning mambo orchestra, Latin Street, in selected parks of the South Region.
Kicking off the series will be percussion phenom Taylor Moore, Friday, June 19the in Forest Park, 1440 W. 84th St at 6:30 p.m. All Concerts in the Park series are free and open to the public. For information visit www.aihusa.org.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA
http://www.svejobookmarksite.com/profile/ScottBurde
webcammodel worden
free netflix username and password
open sky reviews
groupon goods
yspro.ne.jp
greenwriting
chapter 13 bankruptcy gettysburg
recycle clothes for cash
criminal defense attorney pennsylvania
diets to lose weight quick
porno
esta
service automotive air conditioning
view
Enlarged prostate supplement
address
ecografe Doppler
Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories
curso de detetive particular
movie2k
paintless dent repair training
bikini
ramalan zodiak
t shirt league of legends
dog play pen
Seo
Martin Arleth
icc cricket world cup 2016
Brand Bangla Eshop
no deposit bonus casino online
how to get started writing a book
melissa & doug suspend
Sell SMTP
seo training minneapolis
local seo minneapolis
cumshot compilation essay
apple shooter
I thought about this
make an anal for my website
Christie
passionate sex app
th9 war bases
porbhub.com development
poker
sacred 3 trainer
at here
girls names
entertainment
free porn
Simple Drawing
cooking class singapore
antispam e.v.
samsung
Meredith
greatest pet sitter in naples fl
Microcap Magazine
free porn
take home pay calculator
chapter 13 attorney hershey
bathroom scale at home depot
Thai Porn
icc t20 world cup 2016
Thai Porn
http://boo.vg/JNiE
Home Page
piano movers
Bodybuilding Vest with Pocket
dog sitting naples fl
InstallShield v InstallAware
Startups Stories
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
milftoon
Austin
garcinia cambogia and raspberry ketones
the cheapest seo service sarasota florida
Sexdate
Read Full Article
candy saga
ADO
clash royale gold generator
psychic source review
The Lost Ways
printing vip
chlamydia informatie
pagarbrcsurabaya.edublogs.org
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Obsession Phrases
Chasidy
veteranaid.aguide.win
www.cityprodentists.com
legacyfoodstorage web source
dobry fryzjer lodz
Medix College Reviews
sms timer
android game cheat engine
Medix College Reviews
Medix College Reviews
Medix College Reviews
dickievirgin
Kamagra
Kamagra
cat care
poker online
riparazione iphone
houstoneat24hours
bountiful divorce lawyer
sleep aid for adults
edarling
edarling
search engine optimization cheap deals
ï»¿seo
spearguns
app4porn.tigaz.top
www.christiantshirts.co
instagram porn
nuskin reviews
bus from cusco to puno
Buy Beats Instantly
kettle whistling morphy white black induction
NBA Live Stream
class schedule maker
ï»¿boligadvokater
college schedule maker
kinkbdsm
black hat tools
Online Casino
navigate to this website
massage
la viagra
nordstrom coupon 25 off
brazzers free access
Fernandez
customer services resume
san antonio bail bonds
resume service new york
san antonio bail bonds
clash of clans hack
Data Recovery Services
Homepage
hack para clash of clans
inflatables to buy
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
Rafferty Pendery
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
neo2 software
mobile Phone
follar
Affiliate Trax Proof
windows and doors
tapas shoreditch
garden design london
randy abalkahd
North vancouver BC Wedding photography & video
san antonio bail bonds
binary options live trading
Rugby Online Stream
tantric massage
tantric massage
Removals Gloucestershire
Woodbridge painting
garden design
sms lån
print vip
avast license key free download
restaurants westfield london
tapas bar
restaurants bluewater
استمتع بالعاب فلاش
LiveStreamRugby
best club flyers 2013
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
vitamin iv therapy miami
mca scam reviews
casual club registro
kantï¿½wka
hacklink
ï»¿junk cars
modrzew syberyjski
ï»¿junk cars
escort
escort
san antonio bail bonds
Surviving The Final Bubble
samsonite carry on luggage
Vancouver BC airport shuttle Northstarlimos
Gordie Howe Jersey
Bad service
http://latest-game-codes.com
Diabetes Destroyer
crossfit vancouver
Bad service
london tantric
london tantric
Popular Images
Hottest WAGs in Sports
Manifestation Miracle
kalici makyaj
http://www.whi-not.info/
kalici makyaj
Detroit Tigers Jerseys
ï»¿academia do importador
ï»¿academia do importador
Detroit Red Wings Jersey