The Black Mall to Host 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration 2017 With Food, Family and Fun

Event Held at Culture Connection 360 Continues Oldest Known Celebration Commemorating the Ending of Slavery in the United States

CHICAGO–The Black Mall is hosting their 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 17 at the Cultural Connection 360 located 400 W. 71st Street in the Englewood community. Started in Galveston, TX in 1865, Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

Seeking to bring awareness to the commemoration, TheBlackMall.com (TBM) co-founder Cassiopeia Uhuru felt the need to bring more awareness to Juneteenth by creating a family-oriented event. She started hosting a Juneteenth event in her home and it now attracts hundreds. This year, held as it has for the past several years, at CC360 will include libations, drumming, fireworks, live performance, speakers, food, vendors, and a children’s area with games, storytelling, reptile showing, and a scavenger hunt.

The community event not only marks the past but highlights the need for collective work and responsibility and cooperative economics as families, friends and neighbors come together to spend money with Black owned businesses.

Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, according to Juneteenth.com. June 19 is the official celebratory date.

About The Black Mall

TheBlackMall.com (TBM) is a website dedicated to the awareness, growth, and success of Black-owned businesses throughout the African Diaspora. TBM provides consumers with a directory of Black-owned businesses nationwide and Online E-Commerce site that sell Black owned products.

About Culture Connection 360

CC360 is a Chicago-based business that provides culturally inspired items such as unique tees, wall art, copper and crystal jewelry, and educational DVDs.Their mission is to provide more access to quality goods and services that are more culturally based in order to meet the needs of the African American community.