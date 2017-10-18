L. Anton Seals, Jr. Becomes Woods Fund Chicago Newest Board Member

Woods Fund Chicago has made a good decision with the inclusion of L. Anton Seals, Jr as its newest board member.

Woods Fund Chicago funds projects that “draw on the power of communities to fight the brutality of poverty and structural racism. It promotes social, economic, and racial justice through the support of community organizing and public policy advocacy that engages people that are most impacted.”

Seals will help continue this focus. He is a South Shore Chicago native, is a strong cultural voice of his generation. He is an organizer, educator, community connector, filmmaker and entrepreneur. Anton’s work is dedicated to service and active engagement through the use of media arts, community organizing and empowerment to dismantle oppressive systems impacting divested and oppressed communities. Anton started Seals360Group to focus on community engagement, advocacy/policy and social enterprise development.

Anton is currently the Lead Steward (Executive Director) of Grow Greater Englewood, a social enterprise focusing on building an equitable and resilient local food system that fosters protections of vacant land in divested communities and focuses on connecting those residents with community wealth-building opportunities.

Anton is an alumnus of and currently on staff at the Egan Office for Urban Education and Community Partnership at DePaul University, training and teaching with a cross-section of small and large organizations.

Anton is also one of the founders of the Revival Arts Collective, a group of artists committed to using arts and culture as a catalyst for community redevelopment.