Attorney General Eric Holder Recommends All Americans Read The Autobiography of Malcolm X

Attorney General Eric Holder made a surprising book recommendation in his exit interview with Politico on Friday. We are pleasantly surprised by his choice.
According to www.breitbart.com:
Asked by Politico’s Mike Allen to name the one book Holder would recommend for a young man coming to Washington to read, Holder recommended the work of controversial civil rights figure Malcolm X.
“I would hope that I say this not to every African-American of his age but for every American, that you read The Autobiography of Malcolm X to see the transition that that man went through, from petty criminal to a person who was severely and negatively afflicted by race, to somebody who ultimately saw the humanity in all of us, and that would be a book I would recommend to everybody,” said Holder.
As for Holder’s future plans, the outgoing Attorney General said he is considering walking through Washington’s revolving door to return to his former law firm, Covington & Burling. As the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) revealed, former Obama bundler Jon Corzine’s now-defunct MF Global was a client of Covington & Burling. Holder’s Department of Justice refused to go after Corzine for the vaporization of $1.6 billion in MF Global client funds.
Similarly, Holder’s Justice Dept. refused to prosecute Goldman Sachs or any of its employees in a 2012 financial probe. As Breitbart News revealed, the attorney for Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was Holder’s “best friend” and former personal attorney, Reid Weingarten.
Holder is America’s fourth-longest-serving attorney general.
Now if people add Message to the Blackman by the most Honorable Elijah Muhammad they will get some understanding of the teaching that took Malcolm Little and turned him into Malcolm X. Too often, people love the fruit, but hate the root when it comes the both Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. These were two men who have some real God-given talent, but Muhammad stood them up and gave them the knowledge they needed to be men of courage and faith.
