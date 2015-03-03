Black Inventor Creates New Necktie Tying Tool
TBM Shopping Network Features TBM Awards Black Restaurant Nominees
Video: All Eyez On Me (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Based on Tupac Shakur
Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up
Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women
Black Excellence: Black Woman Helps Youth Soar Above the Clouds
Black Business Spotlight: U.S. Veteran Launches New Men’s Fashion Store
Business Tips: Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!
Khari B Invites Poets to Open Up for The Last Poets
Historical Video About the Made up Social Construct of Whiteness
Home / News / Politics / Attorney General Eric Holder Recommends All Americans Read The Autobiography of Malcolm X

Attorney General Eric Holder Recommends All Americans Read The Autobiography of Malcolm X

News, Politics March 3, 2015 566 29
malcolmx-ericholder-640x480

Attorney General Eric Holder made a surprising book recommendation in his exit interview with Politico on Friday. We are pleasantly surprised by his choice.

According to www.breitbart.com:

Asked by Politico’s Mike Allen to name the one book Holder would recommend for a young man coming to Washington to read, Holder recommended the work of controversial civil rights figure Malcolm X.

“I would hope that I say this not to every African-American of his age but for every American, that you read The Autobiography of Malcolm X to see the transition that that man went through, from petty criminal to a person who was severely and negatively afflicted by race, to somebody who ultimately saw the humanity in all of us, and that would be a book I would recommend to everybody,” said Holder.

As for Holder’s future plans, the outgoing Attorney General said he is considering walking through Washington’s revolving door to return to his former law firm, Covington & Burling. As the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) revealed, former Obama bundler Jon Corzine’s now-defunct MF Global was a client of Covington & Burling. Holder’s Department of Justice refused to go after Corzine for the vaporization of $1.6 billion in MF Global client funds.

Similarly, Holder’s Justice Dept. refused to prosecute Goldman Sachs or any of its employees in a 2012 financial probe. As Breitbart News revealed, the attorney for Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was Holder’s “best friend” and former personal attorney, Reid Weingarten.

Holder is America’s fourth-longest-serving attorney general.

Now if people add Message to the Blackman by the most Honorable Elijah Muhammad they will get some understanding of the teaching that took Malcolm Little and turned him into Malcolm X. Too often, people love the fruit, but hate the root when it comes the both Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. These were two men who have some real God-given talent, but Muhammad stood them up and gave them the knowledge they needed to be men of courage and faith.

Gilliard & Sons

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

566 Comments

  52. Pingback

    US

Gilliard & Sons

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories