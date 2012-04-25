Award-Winning Black-Owned Insurance Agency Celebrates Golden Anniversary

Community Insurance Center –one of the oldest and largest African-American-owned independent insurance agencies in the nation — celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. Milton E. Moses, President/CEO and guiding force behind the agency, made the announcement of this golden achievement.
Moses credits CIC’s ability to survive and thrive in a tough industry as due to the firm’s “excellent customer service, competitive rates, and for having its pulse on the unique needs of the community it is honored to serve.” Moses said the agency has also weathered financially-turbulent times because it has a strong business vision and a sound business plan.
During its “golden” journey, the firm has received the industry’s highest awards, forged partnerships with insurance-industry giants, scored history-making firsts and gained the trust and patronage of a client mix that includes Fortune 500 companies, churches, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.
Community Insurance Center has also garnered significant government business from the City, county, state and the nation. One of the firm’s landmark business coups happened in 1996 when the firm was selected by the Democratic National Committee as the Insurance Agency of Record when the Democratic Party held its convention in Chicago.
Reflecting on the half-century achievement mark, Moses recalls with pride that the firm has gone from a basement-based fledgling operation with few clients and few products in 1962; to a world-class firm in a building based on a busy thoroughfare in the heart of the community. The firm is also licensed in multiple states. Far from the meager products it offered when it was first founded, the firm now provides commercial and governmental insurance programs, auto, life, homeowners, health, retirement plans and other types of investment contracts, loss control and safety engineering services as well as a full array of risk management services.
With a work ethic and top-down commitment to excellence that has become the firm’s signature,
Community Insurance has earned some of the industry’s most coveted honors including:
•Marketing Agency of the Month by Rough Notes Magazine.
•The “Big I” Presidential Award from the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers Association –
•The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the National African American Insurance Association — it was the first time in the history of the organization that this award has been presented.
Additionally, Moses has shattered barriers by recording the following landmark achievements:
•He was the first African American to serve on the premiere Government Affairs Committee of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America
•He was the first African American Task Force Chairman for the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America
•He was the first African American to serve as a Committee Chairman
Among the four-star insurance companies the firm has relationships with are Travelers Insurance, Aetna Insurance Company, Progressive Insurance Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, MetLife Auto Home, National Life Insurance Company, The Hartford and Safeco Insurance Company. All cover a variety of insurance disciplines including life, health, auto and property.
He is also a tireless advocate for the industry and is in the forefront of the effort to both bring more African Americans into the insurance industry and to make them more professional by mentoring them on strategies that have made him successful.
Community Insurance Center’s success mirrors that of its president. Moses started in the industry as an agent for Supreme Life Insurance Company of America. His reputation as a tireless and results-driven professional brought him to the attention of Alderman Ralph Metcalfe, a principal at Community Insurance Center. Metcalfe was so impressed with his record of achievement that he hired Moses in July 1965 as the agency manager. With sales savvy, a resolve to make customer service a priority and with a commitment to incorporating business-winning policies into the firm, he transformed CIC from an agency on the brink of failure to a success story.
As a reward for his phenomenal triumphs in devising success strategies for the firm he was named president in 1968. Under his inspired stewardship, Community Insurance Center has vaulted onto the business stratosphere.
As the firm celebrates its 50th anniversary, Moses reveals its formula for success.
“At the core of Community Insurance Center’s success is its attention to customer service, its work ethic, devotion to the community, a sound business plan, competitive rates and its independence. These qualities — combined with the staff’s commitment to its growing customer base — have helped Community Insurance Center become one of the most prosperous firms in the industry and one of Chicago’s premiere enterprises. On the occasion of our 50th anniversary, I am filled with pride at how far we have come and uplifted that the future is so bright that we expect to continue to thrive for another 50 years.”
The firm welcomes new business and queries and its staff is poised to provide free estimates and prepare a plan that will fit your needs. For more information on Community Insurance Center, log on to www.communityins.com
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
instagram free followers hack
http://fyndanu.bloggplatsen.sefyndanu.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://fitblogchats.com
guitar picks
yspro.ne.jp
chapter 13 attorney gettysburg
best online shopping sites 2016
porno
raspberry drops review
visit the website
Florence Sgro
bikini luxe coupon
paintless dent repair training
stained concrete
league of legends sweatshirt
email verification service
league of legends clothes
mobile app development
Wiki links
Tania
Brandbanglaeshop
100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
Laser hair removal nyc
Embroidery
Kids karate
minneapolis seo expert
big girl fucked essay
minneapolis seo consultant
medical transportation
Peppa Pig
handicapped transportation
dripping pussy development
granny tranny
Diet
royalclub
blues progression guitar
kit tattoo
sacred 3 trainer
this one
live auctions
popular names
Stem Cell
L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Review
iodine supplements
reviews
Deja Mancinelli
th8 war base new update
tenerife blog
free porn
Auralei Anti Wrinkle Cream Review
Descargar Musica
Expert Lift iQ Review
Simple Drawing For Kids
healthy eating on the run
antispam e.v.
casino
Free Marvelous Designer howto tutorial
water heater repair circle c
Schoolboy Q style beat
Zofia
Gartenfahnen
http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/
monitor mobile phone
we buy houses
Mobile development in London
hpi text check
Microcapmagazine.com
symptoms of parasites
free porn
Back pain Minneapolis
Jeremy McGilvrey
flat belly overnight program
take home pay calculator
ebay local classifieds uk
pure white kidney bean extract webmd
make money now
best edm
homework help
Dr Field Harrison
closest liquor store
How To Tell Someone You Love Them
affiliate
ollas rena ware
Complete Instamate Review
Computer Services Ocala FL
diabetes review
gay dating geneva
Zootopia
hcg injections
games
tenerife property
al3ab
Commercial energy metering
Mirtha Quandt
irvine discovery center
Squishy Baff
dryer vent
b?ng giá son dulux
Thai Porn
Vikki
australias most unreliable bank
best mattresses 2016
film complet
Sherill Reny
overnight dog sitter in naples
disco light 4pda
roasting pan with grill rack
armchair organizer caddy pattern
mobile strike hack
in home dog care
fotos de bucetas
kik guide messenger free
dpstream streaming gratuit
Brooklyn Body Shop
carpet cleaning Austin
followers on instagram free no survey
HP OfficeJet Pro X451dn Ink Cartridges
homone therapy pregnancy
affärsjurister i stockholm
USA Box Express LLC
billig tannlege
my website
Wealthy Affiliate
Charity
Hotel shah alam
USA Box Express
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
le prometo
most expensive jewelry Ideas
sleep aid natural pills
outdoor led bulb color changing
Natural Gemstone Jewelry
Gym Shorts
forex scalping robot
canliruletoyna
chwilï¿½wki online
Custom Bobblehead
Certificate
كازينو على الانترنت
personal trainer
Cheap Roller Banners
tulsa irrigation systems
k rend
Nashville Wedding Photographers specializes in wedding
how to get ex back after begging
porno
Brooklyn Body Shop
porno
ATOMIZER
Bowcutt Dental
dog walker
Best drones for sale
probioslim.com
textyourexback.com,
pet sitter naples fl
where to purchase forskolin for weight loss
Conroe Criminal Lawyer
Decorative Concrete of Austin
How to Lose 30 Pounds
jab comics
st johns wort
Los Angeles Web design services
grass
backflow testing
experienced consultants
Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
Austin SteamIT
overnight dog sitter naples fl
Shiloh
learn german articles
pijpen
epicsoccertraining
voice lessons phoenix
germany proxies list
clash royale
coupon codes
http://counseled.info/self-improvement-self-development-vis-spiritual-counseling/
no deposit bonusesï¿½
kraft brown notebook
Matte Makeup
Studio Time
multilingual seo expert
linked webpage
Going Here
Private investigator Pretoria
Phenq Reviews
ADO
safe diet pill
Baby Hair Brush Set
Free Screen Recorder Download
hack clash royale android
Online Boutique
McAfee Account Login
youtube.com
Obsession Phrases Review
best dog walker in naples fl
no credit check loans
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Cliff Davis Tampa
new alternative rock bands
Illa
Vibrator
ptpornhub.easywomen.date
rustic
YouTube
City pro dentists market street
sturdee residences
Sacramento compounding pharmacy
adult shop perth
Transmission Parts
Grammarly Review
Lavino Ageless Moisturizer Review
game cheat apps android market
schedule sms
canli bahis siteleri
Filipino nurses
iwantporn.downloadmovie.win
jewelry tulsa
glossycleaners
agencia de marketing digital en cancun
Abnehmen nachhaltig ernährungsplan stoffwechsel gesund natürlich
Grand Lake resorts
Wire Stripper Machine
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
Backup
edarling
Red Smoothie Detox Factor
seo combo package
www.christiantshirts.co
mobile strike hack no survey
http://www.allareaoverhead.com/
junk car buyer Austin
junk car Austin
Austin interior house painting
teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese
NBA Live Stream
grants to study in nigeria
decorative concrete flooring contractor Austin
Online Poker Offers
Paint party
check over here
Easyvideosuite
Turbocharger
Bedside Lamps
la viagra
make money from home online
Cabinet Hardware from China
hackear clash of clans
magical corporate entertainment
how to market online
Discover More
top article
Geico Claims
High Risk Business Types
Virtualceolifestyle
jvzoo top seller
cheap sildenafil citrate
Laptops
Myrtle Beach vacation Rentals
follar
IT Support Ocala FL
Click Here
internet web hosting
windows installation
banner printing
Stevie Ray Vaughn
deck building Austin TX
Girls
psoriasis free for life
Find voucher online
Taschengeldladies
Rugby Online Stream
Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle
iphone repair near me
find girls to fuck
forever aloe vera
Storage Gloucestershire
nice inspirational quotes and sayings website
print vip
fhm, girls
abundance
wallpaper jakarta (main priority)
افضل العاب اونلين
avast pro license key
foundation repair Austin
Rugby Live Stream
Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop
your calvert calvert county real estate
rheometers
Kurma
dietista barcelona
luxury travel kent
radar detectors austin
permanent makeup Austin
eames lounge chair replica
dental implants hutto
sprinkler system
dlh
liquid iv ft lauderdale
http://coutureallure.info/story/59269
blat drewniany dlh
Cloud
Email Blast in USA
Best Websites 2016
get youtube views
stair baluster replacement experts Cary North Carolina
free contact form
resource
viagra
Piece Of Heaven
golf course netting
intuit quickbooks online
http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com
Austin bookkeeper
modrzew
Manifestation Miracle
Austin bookkeeper
Vietnam videos
roof replacement San Antonio
best umbrella 2015
No Fear Video Marketing Program Bonus
detroit pistons andre drummond
best christian counsellor canada
Manual
water removal austin
success quotes
plr ebooks
Mountfield mowers midlands dealers
t shirt design site
Texting software for businesses
cars lagos
estate planning austin
Manifestation Miracle Review
foam beam gymnastics
Robert
Detroit Sports Blog
Michigan Wolverines Apparel
roof repair austin tx
Last minute flight deal
Pure Natural Healing Review
Detroit Sports Apparel
Detroit Lions Hoodies
natural laxatives
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
spam scammer
Flipkart coupons
peo employee services
how to regrow hair naturally for men
escaperoom
how to avoid hair loss
Olivetti mobile japan
Ayuda para mayores
Real Estate Logo Design
健麗去眼袋
Irish Pub Everett
estate planning austin
earn money in website
Matthew Stafford Jersey
roofing Austin
Detroit Red Wings Store
Foldaway Playmat
Detroit Red Wings Store
watch doom
cheap 5 aside football kits
MILF Porn
Free XXX Porn
modbro
Frisco Plano music
Playstation VR
Ronald Noble
cisco
Kamagra najtaniej w internecie
Used copiers Austin
uab ost express
Kamagra
fishing charters Stuart
Free Amateur Porn
Air Max
Detroit Pistons
Fetish Porn
Uppers AR10 Rifle Kit
streetwise stun guns
drain clearing
Norma
Tutorials
Anaheim Teeth Cleaning
airport taxi service boston
peppa pig