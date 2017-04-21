Excitement Grows for The Black Mall’s 2nd Annual Star Studded Awards Show

Performers include Comedian Wildcat, Songstress Opal Staples, K-Love, Goalden Chyld, and more

CHICAGO—Online voting is complete and the people have responded! The Black Mall, a nationally directory showcase Black owned businesses will host its 2nd Annual TBM Awards Show April 21 at Mosque Maryam located in Chicago at 7351 S. Stony Island. The show will be held from 7pm to 10pm.

Hosted by Comedian Wildcat, invited guest to this “gold” carpeted, VIP star-studded event include Syleena Johnson, Lil Rel, Kosine, Mikkey Halsted, Rhymefest, Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and many more.

Winners have been selected via online voting by Chicago consumers. Showcasing the diversity of businesses, the TBM Awards will celebrate the amazing Black owned businesses in the Chicago-land area in more than 30 categories and beyond who have been selected by the people.

Tickets are available at www.theblackmall.com.

According to statistics, many Black consumers want to spend money with Black-owned businesses but just don’t know where to find ones selling the products and services they seek.

The goal of the TBM Awards is to acknowledge and celebrate thriving Black business, to increase awareness of Black business throughout the City of Chicago and nationwide, and to increase community pride.