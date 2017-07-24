Barbara Boutte’: Humanitarian, Civil Rights Activist, Philanthropist and Musician Passes

Mrs. Boutté was also the widow of Alvin J. Boutté Sr., CEO – Independence Bank of Chicago

Barbara Gonzaque Boutte, who was renowned for her involvement in a host of social service and civil rights organizations, passed away at home in Markham, Illinois on July 17. She was surrounded by her family. Mrs. Boutte, who was 86 at the time of her death, succumbed after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma, a form of blood cancer. She was the widow of the late Alvin J. Boutte, CEO of Indecorp and President of Independence Bank of Chicago.

Mrs. Boutte, affectionately known as “BeBe” was born Barbara Theresa Gonzaque on August 5, 1930 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Her parents instilled in her a love of music, dancing and the arts as she grew up surrounded with music, musicians and dance! Even before attending school, she exhibited a rare musical talent on the piano and artistry that made her a lifelong music lover. She began performing in music and dance recitals at an early age. This prepared her for her lifelong commitment to Music Ministry.

She attended elementary school in New Orleans and in Alexandria and high school in Opelousas. She matriculated to Xavier University in New Orleans where she earned a degree in Music Education. While at Xavier she sang in various operas and performed nationally in the University Choir. In her freshman year at Xavier, Barbara met fellow student Alvin Boutte, a dashing and handsome Pharmacy-major, who was also a basketball player and an aspiring entrepreneur. They dated throughout their college years and married in their senior year. Like many young men at the time, he enlisted in the Army after graduation where he was one of the first African Americans to be selected for Officer’s Training School at Fort Polk, LA. After his discharge, the couple moved to Chicago with their two daughters.

Mr. and Mrs. Boutte, working side by side, established a drug store chain (Independent Drug Stores, Inc.). The pharmacy thrived because of the couple’s hard work, dedication and commitment to the business. While she helped her husband in the business, she remained devoted to her passion: music. Barbara pursued her artistic and musical passion by providing piano accompaniment to several well-known vocal talents and teaching music and art. She eventually became a Chicago Public Schools teacher in her late 40’s. As her husband pivoted from his business as a pharmacist and made his historic ascension to become president of Independence Bank, she was a strong supporter and partner. He credited his success to the devotion and backing of his wife.

Mr. & Mrs. Boutte’ were ardent financial supporters of the Civil Rights Movement including The Million Man March. Mr. Boutte´ often hosted meetings at his home with civil rights leaders where Mrs. Boutté was a gracious hostess. One of Mrs. Boutte’s final public outings was the dedication of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living Memorial, located in Marquette Park at 3201 West Marquette Road.

The family is devout Catholics and inspired by her love and example, the Boutte’s had a strong spiritual and faith-filled presence. After moving to Chatham, the family joined the Parish of St. Dorothy under the leadership of Father George Clements. Later the family moved and joined St. Clotilde which remained her home parish until her death. She served in a leadership capacity on their School Board, their Leadership Committee, the Women’s Club, chairing several church fundraisers while singing in the choir, playing both the organ and piano for Mass and other church functions. For years, she served on the National Committee for the Sainthood of now St. Katherine Drexel, the matriarch of Xavier University of Louisiana.

Barbara’s activities in a large number of community-based, faith-based and national organizations reflected her compassion for others, as well as her love of music and the arts. For over 40 years, she held leadership roles in the Pharmacist’s Auxiliary, Chicago State TaGGers, March of Dimes, Good Samaritans, Women’s Auxiliary of Provident Hospital, Kennedy King Choir, Proscenium Players, Women’s Division of UNCF, Association of University Women, Bravo Chapter of Lyric Opera, Xavier University of Louisiana Alumni Association, Holy Ghost Alumni Association, and the Chicago Musicians Association and was a tireless fundraiser. She was instrumental in raising funds to build the New Provident Hospital, the 63rd Street YMCA and worked tirelessly year-round to ensure the Annual Ebony Fashion Show’s UNCF fundraising efforts would be successful. Mrs. Boutte remained an ardent supporter of her alma mater throughout her life and as a show of support, the Bouttés donated large sums toward the growth of the University’s Pharmacy Program.

Barbara leaves to mourn her children: Janice Boutte, Jeanette (Floyd) Simpson, Gregory Boutte, Alvin Jr., Grandchildren: Dennis, Gregory (Rachel), Phillip (Shay), Floyd III, Patrice, Crystal and Sherida; Great-Grandchildren: Darius, Lauren, Dennis, Denise, Phillip III, sister-in-law, Irma (Murrell Louis) Hayes Gonzaque, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Among those who grieve her loss are special and devoted friends known as “BeBe’s Kids.”

Services will be held Thursday, July 27 at St. Clotilde Church, 8430 S. Calumet. She will be laid to rest in her family cemetery in her hometown of Alexandria, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Support Center in Barbara Boutté’s name.