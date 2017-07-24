Abusive Cop That Beat Black Woman Owned N*ggaDown.com Domain

Website domain suggest actions against Black woman was a premeditated hate crime

Did City Hall Settle to Avoid Officer Being Charged with Hate Crime?

Did Other Officers Know About Sergeant’s Racist Hobby?

The city of Chicago once again will be handing out six figures for the actions of an abusive cop. And to add insult to injury lawyers for the victim say this officer also owned web domains with highly offensive racist titles. Who knows what else he has done or desired to do to Black victims.

How many of his fellow officers knew about the sites and failed to report him? From Jon Burge to Jason Pyke there appears to be a code of silence that okays racist, life destroying and deadly actions by police officers. If CPD wants the community to cooperate with them to solve crimes in the community then police officers must cooperate with internal affairs to solve internal crimes within the police department.

Anyhow, according to CBS, here’s what happened that led to this current decision and how we came to learn of his love of racism domain names:

“I have to try to push past this, but it’s hard,” says Patassa Johnson.

Back in 2014, the medical assistant medical assistant was driving home on a Chicago expressway when she was pulled over by a state trooper for allegedly driving drunk. She was taken to the 11th District and allegedly beaten by Chicago Police Sgt. George Granias while she was in handcuffs.

The beating was so bad her injuries were documented on video at Cook County Jail. They included scratches and bruises.

It led to a federal lawsuit.

“She was beat up at the police station by a Chicago police sergeant because she was a vocal black woman,” says Brendan Shiller, Johnson’s attorney.

Perhaps more disturbing, Shiller’s legal team uncovered websites with racist names owned by Granias.

They have domain names that begin with the N-word – for example, “(N-word)guns.”

“His hobby is apparently buying names of racist websites,” the attorney says.

The city won’t confirm Granias owned the websites, but Shiller says this: “I can tell you this, there’s been no denial that these websites were owned by the sergeant.”

In December 2013, Granias registered n**gadown.com, internet records show. Though the website is no longer active, Granias’ registration is still active and does not expire until the end of the year, website registration data shows.

That discovery, Shiller says, led City Hall to settle the case for $185,000.

But Granias owns a number of other domain names, The Daily Beast has learned. Among them are “n**gaguns.com,” a handful of violently named sites like “murdertech.com” and “deathcomescalling.com,” and a series of vaguely pornographic names like “supremegirl.com,” “naomiscarlet.com,” and “conditionaldating.com”. Granias also registered “patquinnsucks.com,” “necroarmy.com,” and two domains with the name of a local Chicago university.

That’s little comfort to Johnson.

“He needs to be fired. If he’s fired, then I’m happy because I know he will not be able to do it to anyone else,” she says.

Chicago police have opened an internal investigation into the websites owned by Sgt. Granias.

All charges against Johnson have been dropped, with her settlement is awaiting approval by the city council.

Granias, reached Wednesday by CBS 2, declined comment on the pending abuse settlement and on ownership of the offensive websites.

Sources. CBS Chicago and The Daily Beast