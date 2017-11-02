USBC Creates Inroads for Black Business Owners

As the voice of the nation’s Black business owners, USBC are tasked with cultivating opportunities to increase the growth and sustainability of Black-owned businesses.

In today’s global economy, it’s crucial that Black-owned business expand globally. In an effort to provide Black entrepreneurs with access to the global marketplace, we’ve signed a MOU with business leaders in South Africa, with the goal of connecting Black business owners with business opportunities in Durban, South Africa.

Durban is ripe for business opportunities. During my recent visit to Durban I spoke at ESSENCE Fest Durban on a panel with Black American business owners and Durban business leaders about the need to create inroads for Black Americans to do business in Durban. Following my visit to Durban and our recent MOU signing, we are preparing to identify key business opportunities for USBC members.

We will continue to be the conduit for the development and success of Black-owned businesses. As the number of Black businesses increase, especially as the rapid rate of Black woman-owned businesses continue to skyrocket, we know there must be unique opportunities put in place to sustain the growth of Black-owned businesses. We’re continuously laying the groundwork for beneficial business opportunities, and look forward to serving our membership of Black business owners.