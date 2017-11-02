Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Hermene Hartman Profiles the Black Excellence of Chicago
Film Explores Unique Relationship Between Queen Victoria and Muslim Servant
Virtue’s First Family Issue!: How to Build a Strong Family in Faith
The South Side Community Federal Credit Union Celebrates its 14th Anniversary
Beard Game and 12 Principles of Manhood Matter
Is Tom Joyner Retiring?
“Tasered” Tackles Mental Health and the Justice System in Upcoming Stage Play
October 30 is National Dashiki Day
Walgreens Expressions Challenge Encourages Teens to Enter Their Artistic Expression on Teen Issues
Home / Business / USBC Creates Inroads for Black Business Owners

USBC Creates Inroads for Black Business Owners

Business November 2, 2017 Off 11
unnamed-43
As the voice of the nation’s Black business owners, USBC are tasked with cultivating opportunities to increase the growth and sustainability of Black-owned businesses.
In today’s global economy, it’s crucial that Black-owned business expand globally. In an effort to provide Black entrepreneurs with access to the global marketplace, we’ve signed a MOU with business leaders in South Africa, with the goal of connecting Black business owners with business opportunities in Durban, South Africa.
Durban is ripe for business opportunities. During my recent visit to Durban I spoke at ESSENCE Fest Durban on a panel with Black American business owners and Durban business leaders about the need to create inroads for Black Americans to do business in Durban. Following my visit to Durban and our recent MOU signing, we are preparing to identify key business opportunities for USBC members.
We will continue to be the conduit for the development and success of Black-owned businesses. As the number of Black businesses increase, especially as the rapid rate of Black woman-owned businesses continue to skyrocket, we know there must be unique opportunities put in place to sustain the growth of Black-owned businesses. We’re continuously laying the groundwork for beneficial business opportunities, and look forward to serving our membership of Black business owners.
Join us as we continue to pave the way to increase the growth and sustainability of Black-owned businesses. Become a Member Today.

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories