Black Coffee Democrats Endorse Dorothy Brown

CHICAGO–The Black Coffee Democrats, a new Chicago-based political party focused solely on the needs of the Black community, made Dorothy Brown, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County their first endorsement during a meeting at Josephine’s Restaurant (formerly Captain Hard Times) on 79th Street, January 23.

In direct response to the Cook County Democratic Party’s decision to not endorse Clerk Brown, the Black Coffee Democrats pledged to support Brown’s reelection campaign.

“The Democratic Party did not consult the Black community before they decided to not endorse Dorothy Brown,” said Dr. Levern Murphy.

“Clerk Brown has provided great service to our County and community for a number of years now and we are standing behind her as an expression of our disapproval that they would oppose a candidate that we the people elected,” he added.

Clerk Brown, who attended the meeting, expressed her gratitude. “I want to thank you all for making me your first candidate. It really warms my heart and it lets me know that you’ve seen the depth of what I’ve been doing all these years… . I appreciate you all believing in me,” said Brown who won her first election without the support of the Democratic Party.

Last October, the Party endorsed Alderman Michelle Harris (8th) for Clerk of the Circuit Court in the March Primary. “I have always been concerned about the people and that’s probably why I get attacked,” she said.

The Black Coffee Democrats join U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis (7th District) and Alderman Jason C. Ervin (28th Ward) both whom have endorsed Clerk Brown. Click here for Davis and Ervin endorsements.

Members of the Black Coffee Democrats, made up of business owners and activists, include Dr. Levern Murphy, Ro Davis, Tee Smith, and Tony Nadir Lyons.

Below, following and introduction by Ro Davis, Dr. Levern Murphy discusses the focus of the Black Coffee Democrats which includes to “create a specific agenda that reflect the needs of Black people.”