What Are You Doing for the Rise of the Black Community?

Commentary July 7, 2017 Off 39

The Black community is in a state of emergency. We know the problems created by racism and self-hatred. But so many are confused about the solution!

It’s the same tired hate song. Look at all the trash on the streets. Somebody needs to pick that stuff up. Whose job is it anyway?

You hear them on social media. We need more money, jobs, resources and help in our community. What are the politicians, celebrities and preachers doing?

Mayor Rahm should be doing woo, woo, woo. Chance the rapper needs to blah, blah, blah. Minister Farrakhan needs to hamana hamana hamana.

Yeah, I get it. When you see someone with power and influence well beyond yours, you start counting their pockets; brainstorming about what they should be doing with their money, time and resources.

But here’s the thing. Forget about trying to figure out what others should be doing. You came out the womb of a woman just like them.

Shout out to all the Black people in the community doing something. It’s a bunch of organizations, businesses, and artists doing what’s right. They are creating jobs, opportunity, putting resources, time, money and energy into the community.

They are doing. What are you doing for the rise of the Black community?

Get off the sidelines! It’s time we made Black America great. Get self-knowledge. Become a mentor. Start a business. Buy Black. Put the interests of yourself and community first. Pick up the trash.

I’m Toure Muhammad and as long as I have a bowl of bean soup, you’ve got half.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

