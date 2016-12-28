Min. Tony Muhammad Explains The Black Dollar Matter Challenge

Publisher’s Note:

It’s great joy to see two of my favorite people connected and promoting Black businesses! I’ve worked/work directly with both these brothers, Student Minister Tony Muhammad of the Nation of Islam and Delxino Wilson de Briano of TAG TEAM Marketing and co-architect of the BuyBlackMovement.com directly to help uplift our people.

Today, we must not just talk about improving the community, we must be about the action of improving the community.

You only vote in the national elections every four years, but we vote with our dollars daily! Listen to our brother below and make a decision to take the challenge!