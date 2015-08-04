Black Inventor Creates New Necktie Tying Tool
TBM Shopping Network Features TBM Awards Black Restaurant Nominees
Video: All Eyez On Me (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Based on Tupac Shakur
Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up
Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women
Black Excellence: Black Woman Helps Youth Soar Above the Clouds
Black Business Spotlight: U.S. Veteran Launches New Men’s Fashion Store
Business Tips: Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!
Khari B Invites Poets to Open Up for The Last Poets
Historical Video About the Made up Social Construct of Whiteness
Home / Advocacy / Business / The Film Black Friday to be Released on November 27

The Film Black Friday to be Released on November 27

Advocacy, Business August 4, 2015 427 329
Screen Shot 2015-08-04 at 9.45.27 AM

Watch this powerful new trailer for The Film Black Friday. Several friends, Delxino and Deborah Wilson de Briano, and Chike Akua are featured. We’ve brought all three of these dynamic people to Chicago before to discuss the Black Business Network.  The film will be released at viewings around the nation shortly before Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving) this year.

The Film Black Friday from Ric Mathis on Vimeo.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

427 Comments

  46. Pingback

    vr

Last Poets Chicago 250x250

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories