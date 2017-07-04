Institutionalized Racism: Black Girls Viewed as Less Innocent Than White Girls

First study focused on “adultification” of black girls shows significant bias toward girls starting at age 5, younger than in previous research on black boys

WASHINGTON (June 27, 2017) – A groundbreaking study released today by Georgetown Law’s Center on Poverty and Inequality finds that adults view black girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers, especially in the age range of 5-14.

The new report reveals that adults think:

Black girls seem older than white girls of the same age.

Black girls need less nurturing than white girls.

Black girls need less protection than white girls.

Black girls know more about sex than white girls….

Until now, few scholars have thoroughly investigated why black girls are subjected to differential disciplinary treatment, such as:

Black girls are five times more likely to be suspended as white girls, and twice as likely to be suspended as white boys. Black girls are nearly three times as likely to be referred to the juvenile justice system as white girls….

Watch the video below and join the conversation on #GirlhoodInterrupted.