Black Pastor Outraged by Black Jesus

New Black Jesus comedy shocks Chicago pastor
Pastor John F. Hannah is heated! He went on Facebook recently to express his displeasure with a new sitcom. Created by Aaron McGruder, the new live-action scripted comedy series will air Thursdays on the Adult Swim television network.
“Black Jesus,” played by actor Gerald “Slink” Johnson will follow this Black Savior as he tries to spread his teachings of compassion and kindness through his Compton, California neighborhood. McGruder is known for his controversial and highly popular “The Boondocks” comic strip and television series.
As a comedy writer who has tackled this subject (Black Jesus) in satire, I recognize how hard it is to show your intent when writing religious humor. While it’s a good thing, in my view, to have the image of a Black Jesus, which reflects a more historical account of his ethnicity and race, the problem I see Black Christians having is the crude language and behavior that McGruder has the character using. Below is a pic from the new show’s Facebook page.
