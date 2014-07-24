Amazing Buy, Love, Give and Build Black Event Held on 79th Street in Chicago
Muhammad Drops Knowledge on WVON 1690AM Live in Chicago
Chicago Educator Organizes Learning to Lead Program for Black Youth
Chicago News Woman to Lead Black Publisher Nationwide
LA Changing the Cannabis Industry for Minorities
Institutionalized Racism: Black Girls Viewed as Less Innocent Than White Girls
Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference
Hip Hop’s Goalden Chyld Talks Revolution, Unity and the Wake Up
The Ro Show Takes Over Bean Soup Times YouTube to Discuss Women Empowerment
Gwendolyn Brooks’ Creativity, Consciousness, Character Celebrated in New Biography
Home / Community / Entertainment / Humor / Black Pastor Outraged by Black Jesus

Black Pastor Outraged by Black Jesus

Community, Entertainment, Humor July 24, 2014 307 224
Black Jesus

New Black Jesus comedy shocks Chicago pastor

Pastor John F. Hannah is heated! He went on Facebook recently to express his displeasure with a new sitcom. Created by Aaron McGruder, the new live-action scripted comedy series will air Thursdays on the Adult Swim television network.

“Black Jesus,” played by actor Gerald “Slink” Johnson will follow this Black Savior as he tries to spread his teachings of compassion and kindness through his Compton, California neighborhood.  McGruder is known for his controversial and highly popular “The Boondocks” comic strip and television series.

As a comedy writer who has tackled this subject (Black Jesus) in satire, I recognize how hard it is to show your intent when writing religious humor. While it’s a good thing, in my view, to have the image of a Black Jesus, which reflects a more historical account of his ethnicity and race, the problem I see Black Christians having is the crude language and behavior that McGruder has the character using. Below is a pic from the new show’s Facebook page.

New comedy on Adult Swim

New comedy on Adult Swim

Chicago Pastor Hannah’s response.

Post by Pastor John F. Hannah.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

307 Comments

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories