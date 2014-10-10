Black North Carolina Teen Found Hanging From Swing Set, Grave Desecrated

His name is Lennon Lacy and he was found hanging on Aug. 29 from a swing set in Bladenboro, a rural community of North Carolina with just 1,700 people – 80% white, 18% black.

Today, there is much speculation surrounding the death of Lacy, 17, who disappeared the night before he was due to play in his high school’s first football game. At 7:30 a.m., Friday – exactly 12 hours before the game was scheduled to start – he was found dead at about a quarter of a mile from his home.

Described as a humble and kind teen to everyone, he was determined and optimistic about his future. According to the victim’s mother,Claudia,he had plans to become the starting linebacker on the varsity team,earn a scholarship to play football in college and four years after that he would’ve liked to have achieved his dream of playing for the NFL.

His brother, Pierre Lacy, said that football was the constant that ran through Lennon’s life since he started out as a Pee Wee: “He was very serious about being a professional, very passionate about it. He never changed his mind or wavered from the course.”

The Mysterious Story

On the night before Aug.29, Lacy did his traditional routine: he washed and laid out his football clothes in a neat row. His father, Larry Walton, stated that his son came out of his bedroom to grab a glass of water and returned to finish preparing for the next day.

“I told him he needed to get to bed, the game was next day, and he said ‘OK, Daddy’,” Walton stated.

It is reported that a little while after that, Walton heard the front door open and close but assumed that Lacy had stepped out of the house. Thinking nothing of it, Walton went back to sleep. But on the morning of Aug. 29, there was still no sign of Lacy, and Walton and Lacy’s mother thought he’d gone off to school. Later that morning, Claudia noticed he’d left some of his football gear on the line, so she called the school to say she’d bring it to him before the game. She was surprised to be told that her son hadn’t turned up at school. Just as she put the phone down, they received a visit from the Bladenboro police chief, Chris Hunt.

“I need you to come with me,” Hunt stated.

Hunt led Lacy’s family to a neatby trailer park, where an ambulance was parked near a swing set. Inside the ambulance was the body of a badly bruised Lacy. Leaving the Lacy’s with no answers and little help from an investigative team who claimed that there was no evidence of foul play found. In other words, they were indirectly insisting that the teen committed suicide. Lacy’s mother stated otherwise,

“I know my son. The second I saw him I knew he couldn’t have done that to himself – it would have taken at least two men to do that to him.”

FW Newton Jr, who has worked as a mortician for 26 years, was taken aback by what he saw as well.

Newton told the Guardian that when he received Lacy’s body two days after he died, he was struck by the abrasions he saw across both shoulders and down the insides of both arms. He also noted facial indentations over both cheeks, the chin and nose.

She noticed what she describes as scratches and abrasions on his face, and there was a knot on his forehead that hadn’t been there the day before. In a photograph taken of Lacy’s body lying in the casket, a lump is visible on his forehead above his right eye. “From that point on it was just not real, like walking through a dream,” she said.

History of Racism and Lynchings

The majority white community of Bladenboro has been nicknamed as “Crackertown” by blacks who live there, but the state of North Carolina has an embarrassing and brutal history of hatred against black people. From 1882 to 1968, 86 blacks were lynched. And in an atlantablackstar.com article titled, “Top 10 Most Racist States in America,” the state tops Memphis Tenn., coming in at number five. North Carolina has approximately nine KKK organizations, making it the third highest of any state.

In early August of this year, about 100 Ku Klux Klan members held a protest in front of the Troy County Courthouse in Troy, North Carolina, to drum apart support against anti-immigration. According to a local Fox affiliate, Klan members did not give a speech at the rally, opting instead to shout messages of white power and hate against “mixed breeds.”

So there’s the historical proof of bigotry under white supremacy and there’s the reality of numerous active clan members. What about the states lawmakers? In 2013 Huffington Post article, numerous civil rights activists and legal experts of North Carolina believe that the state has attempted to discriminate against minority voters. Remember when the U.S. Supreme Court majority struck down Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act, which required jurisdictions with extensive histories of discriminating against minorities– including eight states in the South and parts of other states–to get “preclearance” from the Department of Justice before making changes to their voting rights? Well according to reports, North Carolina (and a number of other states) decided to swiftly announce plans to move forward with restrictive voter policies.

Critics accused the state of trying to disenfranchise Black and Latino voters. There’s that all too familiar issue of transparent and systematic racism.

The Investigation

About a week after the death of Lacy, the parents asked the NAACP to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of their son. With their help, the Lacy’s put together a list of all of their unanswered questions. For example, why didn’t forensic investigators take swabs from under Lacy’s fingernails and DNA test them to see if he had been in physical contact with anybody else before he died? Why it is it taking so long for the autopsy results, with still no date set for its public release five weeks after the event? Why isn’t district attorney Jon Davis and the state bureau of investigations responding to the allegations that they had conducted an inadequate investigation?

It is also interesting that when Lacy’s body was found, the family didn’t recognize a pair of white sneakers that he was wearing with the laces removed, according to reports. The shoe size was 10.5, but his family recalled Lacy buying a pair of grey Jordans in a size 12, which have been missing since his death.

Allen Rogers, the lawyer for the Lacy’s, also insisted that there were too many unanswered questions.

According to the Guardian, a statement was posted on the Bladenboro town website by the district attorney:

“Victims [sic] family, and the community, can rest assured that a comprehensive investigation is well underway. All death investigations, particularly those involving children, are given top priority by my office. Investigations are a search for the truth, and I am confident that we have a dedicated team of professionals, and the right process, to achieve justice in this matter.”

The toxicology results came back clean.

Lacy’s Girlfriend

According to Lacy’s family, he was dating a previously married 31-year-old white woman, Michelle Brimhall, for several months before his death. Brimhall relocated to the Bladenboro community after splitting from her husband earlier in the year. As for the age difference between the two, the couple received much criticism, but no-one seemed disturbed that they were a bi-racial couple. In addition, the Lacy family mentioned a break-up between the two; however, Brimhall disputed that claim:

“We were still together, I did not break up with him,” she said. “I had never had a man treated me as good as he did, and I probably will never find another.”

Little evidence was given about how Brimhall’s ex-husband felt about her relationship with Lacy or if he even knew at all. What’s interesting is the fact that he has not been interviewed by authorities despite the lack of evidence suggesting he was involved in Lacy’s death.

Neighbors and Friends

According to the Guardian, a white couple, Carla Hudson and Dewey Sykes, live in a trailer home right behind the Lacy house. Soon after Lennon died his family learned that a few years ago Sykes and Hudson had been instructed by police to remove from their front lawn a number of Confederate flags and signs saying “Niggers keep out”.

The Guardian asked the couple why they had put up the signs. Sykes said that it was his idea. “There were some kids who ganged up on our kid and I put some signs up.” Asked whether he now regretted doing so, he replied: “Yeah, I regret it now.”

Carla Hudson said she had begged her husband to take the signs down. “I told him he had to stop that. It wasn’t how I saw things – there’s not a racist bone in my body.”

There is no evidence to suggest that either Hudson or Sykes had anything to do with Lacy’s death.

Lacy had both black and white friends, and had recently joined a multiracial youth group at the Galeed Baptist Church for weekly services and basketball ministry. But his parents are concerned if the investigative team has looked beyond Lacy’s close circle of friends. For instance, the Lacy’s were disturbed to find that one white associate of his had a Confederate flag as the backdrop to his Facebook page.

Desecrated Grave



Just a few days after his burial, Lacy’s grave was desecrated. The flowers were dumped some 40 ft. away and a hole was dug in one corner of the plot. Possible suspects are unknown at this point.

The investigation behind the death of Lacy is still underway. Bean Soup Times will keep you posted.

In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and pass this information on.