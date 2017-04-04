National Black Owned Business Directory to Host 2nd Annual Awards Star-Studded Show in Chicago

After several hundred nominations from community, public voting ends April 5

CHICAGO—The Black Mall, a nationally directory showcase Black owned businesses will host its 2nd Annual TBM Awards Show April 21 at Mosque Maryam located in Chicago at 7351 S. Stony Island. The show will held from 7pm to 10pm.

Invited guest to this “gold” carpeted, VIP star-studded event includes Syleena Johnson, Lil Rel, Kosine, Mikkey Halsted, Rhymefest, Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and many more.

Showcasing the diversity of businesses, the TBM Awards will celebrate the amazing Black owned businesses in the Chicago-land area and beyond.

Nominations for each category have been pouring in from Facebook as the community is encouraged to help nominate their favorite Black owned business in more than 30 categories.

The public can now vote for their favorite Black business in the listed categories at www.theblackmall.com/tbmawards/.

According to statistics, many Black consumers want to spend money with Black-owned businesses but just don’t know where to find ones selling the products and services they seek.

The goal of the TBM Awards is to acknowledge and celebrate thriving Black business, to increase awareness of Black business throughout the City of Chicago and nationwide, and to increase community pride.

Categories include: