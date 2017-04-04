National Black Owned Business Directory to Host 2nd Annual Awards Star-Studded Show in Chicago

After several hundred nominations from community, public voting ends April 5
CHICAGO—The Black Mall, a nationally directory showcase Black owned businesses will host its 2nd Annual TBM Awards Show April 21 at Mosque Maryam located in Chicago at 7351 S. Stony Island. The show will held from 7pm to 10pm.
Invited guest to this “gold” carpeted, VIP star-studded event includes Syleena Johnson, Lil Rel, Kosine, Mikkey Halsted, Rhymefest, Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and many more.
Showcasing the diversity of businesses, the TBM Awards will celebrate the amazing Black owned businesses in the Chicago-land area and beyond.
Nominations for each category have been pouring in from Facebook as the community is encouraged to help nominate their favorite Black owned business in more than 30 categories.
The public can now vote for their favorite Black business in the listed categories at www.theblackmall.com/tbmawards/.
According to statistics, many Black consumers want to spend money with Black-owned businesses but just don’t know where to find ones selling the products and services they seek.
The goal of the TBM Awards is to acknowledge and celebrate thriving Black business, to increase awareness of Black business throughout the City of Chicago and nationwide, and to increase community pride.
Categories include:
- Vote for the Best Black Artist (painters, sculptors, mixed media) in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Artist/Entertainment (singers, rappers, dancers, comedians, actors) In Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Automobile Service/Repair in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Cleaning/Janitorial Services in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Finance in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Marketing in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Real Estate Agent/Company in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Media (newspapers, radio, bloggers) in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Film Director in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Playwright in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Graphic/Branding/Web Design in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Photographer in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Videographer in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Contractor in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Educational Institution in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Fashion/Apparel in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Restaurant in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Health/Medicine in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Fitness in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Retail/Gift-shop in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Skin Care/Cosmetic in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Beauty Shop in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Black Barber Shop in Chicago
- Vote for the Best Political Alliance Group
- Vote for the Best Black Not for Profit / Non Profit in Chicago