Black Owned Tax Company Expands to Chicago

Black Owned Tax Company Expands to Chicago

Business, News December 26, 2016 Off 120
Publisher’s Note

During this summer a good friend and I traveled to Atlanta to learn more about a Black-owned company offering insurance accounting, lending, and credit all under one roof. We discovered that this company, Nu Republic combined financial know how with innovative technology.

Nu Republic is a nation wide company with hundreds of agencies and thousands of employees. We discovered that Nu Republic aims to service their clients on a multi service platform rooted in leveling the financial playing field by offering a centralized solution for most, it not all one’s financial needs. Our community needs this. Additionally, the company has developed an incredible franchise opportunity that creates new businesses and jobs.

Do you know how huge the tax industry is? In 2015 there was 145 billion tax returns filed and 107 billion refunds issued totaling $300 Billion refunded. Those are staggering numbers, but what really caught my attention is that tax preparers processed 75 billion tax preparers.

Nu Republic created a hybrid tax company that specializes in mobile taxes and satellite locations. They have developed its own proprietary tax software. It is user friendly and simple. A person does not have to be a mathematical expert. The software does the heavy lifting.

Also, they pay their tax preparers well. So, whether one wants to make money preparing taxes or you seek to launch your own business, Nu Republic has an incredible, powerful solution for you.

What’s so powerful is that you can join us as a tax preparer and if you complete a certain number of tax returns, you qualify to launch your own agency. Talk about empowerment and cooperative economics!

So, I invite you to join us as we establish our franchise and help open up many more here in Chicago area.

Click here to learn more about NuRepublic.

Click here to start a career or call 773.340.9008 to learn how to launch your own tax franchise.

Toure Muhammad 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

