TBM Shopping Network Features TBM Awards Black Restaurant Nominees
News April 10, 2017 Toure Muhammad Off 21
Everybody is talking about the TBM Awards happening April 21 at Mosque Maryam in Chicago! Below, Cassiopeia talks with the owners of Yassa, Batter and Berries and the New Lighthouse Grill about being nominees.
Vote for your favorite Black owned restaurant at www.theblackmall.com/tbmawards
About the author
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
