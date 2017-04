This amazing young woman actually teaches Black youth to fly. Via her organization, AeroStar Aviation Institute, Tammera L. Holmes, offers youth a chance to control an airplane, but also explore the various careers in aviation. She’s is someone you should get to know better. Here, she talks with Bean Soup Times about how the Tuskegee Airmen inspired her, how her work makes a difference and how she gave up a six figure income to be an aviation mentor.