Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up
Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women
Black Excellence: Black Woman Helps Youth Soar Above the Clouds
Black Business Spotlight: U.S. Veteran Launches New Men’s Fashion Store
Business Tips: Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!
Khari B Invites Poets to Open Up for The Last Poets
Historical Video About the Made up Social Construct of Whiteness
TBM Shopping Network Showcases Powerful Black Woman Tee Shirt Designer
Render life Talk Show Blesses Home Seller with Touching Gift
N’DIGO Book Profiles Chicago’s Historic Black Icons from a Golden Era
Home / News / Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up

Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up

News April 6, 2017 Off 1
17264875_10158301934400705_7678110864140258909_n

CeCe Winans, Vivica Fox, K. Michelle to headline 23rd annual event

(CHICAGO) – April 4, 2017– The Black Women’s Expo (BWE) is known for presenting top notch, of the minute entertainment; and seminars that are hard hitting, uplifting, tear inducing and informative. This year is no exception, when the longest running Expo of its kind, kicks off its 23rd year in Chicago.

Opening this Friday, April 7 at the McCormick Place, among the highlights of the three-day event will be entertainment by CeCe Winans, K. Michelle, Dreezy, Sevyn Streeter and Jekalyn Carr. “A Candid Conversation with Vivica Fox” will be held Saturday, followed by “A Conversation with Kandi Burruss…Love, Relationship, and Intimacy.” Saturday’s BWe Town Hall Series entitled “Stand Your Ground” will be presented in conjunction with the Chicago Defender.

BWE offers women an opportunity to get informed, empowered and enlightened, while discovering the latest trends and amazing new products and services specifically created for them. The Expo will feature locally and nationally recognized speakers touching on topics from finance to relationships; raising our children to protecting our communities.

“The Black Women’s Expo seminars are programmed to offer African American women an opportunity to get informed, empowered and enlightened, says Expo founder Merry Green. Our seminars and workshops will be far-ranging and engaging, featuring topics that impact women’s daily lives, and many could be pulled from the daily news.”

A full list of confirmed seminars and stage events are available here, note schedule is subject to change.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Last Poets Chicago 250x250

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories