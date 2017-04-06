Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up

CeCe Winans, Vivica Fox, K. Michelle to headline 23rd annual event

(CHICAGO) – April 4, 2017– The Black Women’s Expo (BWE) is known for presenting top notch, of the minute entertainment; and seminars that are hard hitting, uplifting, tear inducing and informative. This year is no exception, when the longest running Expo of its kind, kicks off its 23rd year in Chicago.

Opening this Friday, April 7 at the McCormick Place, among the highlights of the three-day event will be entertainment by CeCe Winans, K. Michelle, Dreezy, Sevyn Streeter and Jekalyn Carr. “A Candid Conversation with Vivica Fox” will be held Saturday, followed by “A Conversation with Kandi Burruss…Love, Relationship, and Intimacy.” Saturday’s BWe Town Hall Series entitled “Stand Your Ground” will be presented in conjunction with the Chicago Defender.

BWE offers women an opportunity to get informed, empowered and enlightened, while discovering the latest trends and amazing new products and services specifically created for them. The Expo will feature locally and nationally recognized speakers touching on topics from finance to relationships; raising our children to protecting our communities.

“The Black Women’s Expo seminars are programmed to offer African American women an opportunity to get informed, empowered and enlightened, says Expo founder Merry Green. Our seminars and workshops will be far-ranging and engaging, featuring topics that impact women’s daily lives, and many could be pulled from the daily news.”

A full list of confirmed seminars and stage events are available here, note schedule is subject to change.