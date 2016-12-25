Blackout Black Friday Super Ujamaa Market Makes History
Over a seven hour period, during Black Friday, Black people spent more than $11K with Black people on the Nation of Islam’s campus on 7351 S. Stony Island in Chicago. Everyday should be Buy Black Friday.
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
