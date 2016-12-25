Who Not Us?: Black Couple Discusses Infertility
Min. Tony Muhammad Explains The Black Dollar Matter Challenge
Case’s Faves: Black-owned Vegan Lipstick
Dorothy Brown Presents Winter Coats to Varsity Football Team
Spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash on 47th Street Countdown with Soulful Sounds
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Black Owned Tax Company Expands to Chicago
What a Trump Presidency Means for Your Small Business [Infographic]
Have You Taken the Black Dollars Matter Challenge?
Vic Mensa Shows Black Youth Are Politically Aware
Home / Business / Blackout Black Friday Super Ujamaa Market Makes History

Blackout Black Friday Super Ujamaa Market Makes History

Business December 25, 2016 Off 4

Over a seven hour period, during Black Friday, Black people spent more than $11K with Black people on the Nation of Islam’s campus on 7351 S. Stony Island in Chicago. Everyday should be Buy Black Friday.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Popular Interviews

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories