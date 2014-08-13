Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference
Heard of the Internet's Largest African American Search Engine?

Courtesy of BlackPages.com

“…The Internet’s most important address for the African American business and consumer market and those who wish to reach it.” 

It’s called BlackPages.com and out of the 42 million African American consumers, thousands take advantage of this online directory through its search engine and business directory. BlackPages.com is a key resource, whether you are a consumer, small business owner, or part of a major corporation that wishes to stand out in the ever-growing market for your products, services, jobs and events.

How the Search Engine Works:
The search engine searches African American oriented websites and generates results in a format similar to those provided by Google and Yahoo. All you need to do is go to the BlackPages.com webpage and  type in your preferable key word and location for a business, event or job listing. You can also personalize your BlackPages.com activity, by creating a user account.

How the Business Directory Works:
The online business directory searches for African American owned businesses located in specific geographic markets such as Atlanta, Chicago and New York. It generates search results in a format similar to those of major online directories such as YellowPages.com and SuperPages.com. If your company seeks to reach the African American business and consumer market, BlackPages.com is the one place to have your business or website listed.

Get Started now
For more information, contact BlackPages.com at:
Toll Free: 877.931.7180
Tel: 877.931.7180
Fax: 804.482.3999
Email: [email protected]

Victoria Joshua

