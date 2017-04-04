Black Excellence: Black Woman Helps Youth Soar Above the Clouds
Blue1647 Takes Over New York with Hackathon

Blue1647 ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ and after affair at MoCADA

Chicago, IL (April 3, 2017) – Blue York City. Team Blue1647 started their three day whirlwind New York City takeover on Saturday, March 25th with a highly successful girl power hackathon. Two days later founder Emile Cambry Jr met up with Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wall Street then celebrated the momentous occasion with his Blue1647 counterparts at The Museum of Contemporary African Diaspora Arts (MoCADA).

Senator Jesse Hamilton, (D) 20TH Senate District, sponsored and attended Code BLUE USA “Free to Dream: Girls Hackaton at Medgar Evers College, 1650 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225 on Saturday March 25, 2017. Pre-teen and teenaged girls from all backgrounds and ethnicities; none of whom had prior coding experience, worked in small groups guided by a Blue1647 instructor for eleven hours straight on prototype app development.They were pre- sented with an problem and faced with the challenge to agree on a solution, data set, appli- cation to address the issue, framework initial testing and deployment strategy. Once com- pleted the groups presented their projects and judges and winners were chosen.

The following Monday March 27, Emile Cambry Jr. and his fiancé Kelly Williams joined Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and fellow winners of the 2016 Chicago Innovation Awards in ringing the Nasdaq bell on Wall Street. Prior to stepping onto the stock market floor the winners were treated to a luncheon sponsored by NASDAQ. Emile left this historic event with an even deeper resolve as he reflected on the opportunity, “As happy as I am for the opportunity, I can’t help but think about the work required for others to be included in these opportunities. Innovation can come from anywhere and we have to dig deeper to ensure the new normal can be seen sooner than later on a mainstream level.”

Immediately following the ringing on the bell, Blue1647 and MoCADA paired up to host the “Bulls & Bears” after affair in celebration of this unprecedented event and the successful launch of BlueFUND www.bluefund.com. This free event to the general public served as the synergistic conduit for diaspora creatives and innovators in the fields of arts, entertainment, tech, finance and social innovation to celebrate, educate and connect with one another. Part- ners at Blue1647 and MoCADA have found a natural synergy based on their shared core values. MoCADA’s founder Laurie Angela Cumbo focuses on the “feasibility of an African diaspora mu- seum contributing to the revitalization of central Brooklyn economically, socially and aesthet- ically.”

“It’s important to not only celebrate notable accomplishments in tech and entrepreneurial spaces, but to also normalize such behavior. We want people to hear of events like [the bell ringing ceremony] and think of them as being the new normal, not lightning in a bottle. Everyone here is unified behind that same message.”, Will Worley, Founder of Charming Mad, of the event’s organizers.

This is all further indication of Why Blue Matters.

