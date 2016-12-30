Bring A Little Sugary Silky Body Scrub Into Your Life

Altis Kelly is the Owner of Ginger Kelly Day Spa, Bedford Park, IL. Kelly, is a 10 year Professional Massage Therapist who specializes in targeting her clients health and wellness concerns. She was inspired to open my spa because she was labeled as having bad skin throughout her childhood.

“My parents, aunts, and grandmothers tried a variety of products on the market that either dried my skin or made it worst. As a child, my parents applied for me to be a fashion model for Sears and Zayre. The modeling agency told my parents that I had bad skin and their brand of makeup wouldn’t cover the dark patches up,” she said.

Life got worse for her before it got better.

“Rejection after rejection continued in my life due to my bad skin. As an adult, I applied to be a flight attendant. My grades were good, my attitude was excellent, and I got all the way to round three of the interview but I was told that my skin wasn’t clear enough. I decided to do something about it and I opened up my spa,” she added.

Today, she has treated a variety of Chicago’s blue collar and white collar workers with her Sugary Silky Body Scrubs. On her journey to spread the wonders of her product, Mrs. Kelly has been featured on Oprah’s Life Class with Steve Harvey.

Receive soft and beautiful skin from a unique blend of sugar and essential oils. Her most popular product is the Sugary Silky Body Scrub which is receiving rave reviews she says. It’s granules help to slough off dead skin and drains lymph nodes by increasing blood flow to the skin’s surface. Feel wonderful while exposing your body’s underlying healthier layers.

Ginger Day Mobile Spa has been in existence for 10 years. The day spa is mobile and I host parties in Bedford Park, IL. I schedule preferred clients to come to my home.

Check out here website at www.altisrosemarie.com.