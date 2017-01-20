BopBiz Center Open House Next Week
Get Your Business Ahead Of The Rest With These Words Of Wisdom
Protecting Your Business: The Role That Everybody Has To Play!
Have You Been Mistreated? You Deserve Better
AAFCA Partners with Largest Black Owned Bank For #BankBlack Financial Literacy
Martin Luther King on Black Economic Empowerment
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on The Three Evils of Society
No, Addiction Isn’t A ‘Black Issue’
Hidden Figures Unveils Black Women as ‘Human Computers’
Spending While Black: Why Do We Treat Each Other Like Criminals?
Home / News / BopBiz Center Open House Next Week

BopBiz Center Open House Next Week

News January 20, 2017 Off 17
15590462_10210965346350156_8205660607110726733_n

Black business is the answer to Black unemployment

In a short period of time, the BopBiz Center has the south side talking. It’s an idea whose time has come. It’s the new home of the Black Media Group which consists of Afrika Porter (Afrika Enterprises), Cassiopeia Uluru (The Black Mall), TeQuila Shabazz (BRIJ Embassy) and this writer Toure Muhammad (Bean Soup Times and Black Chicago Eats).

Black activists and entrepreneurs have need a space to grow their ideas, explains Ro Davis.

Bean Soup Times and Black Chicago Eats is honored to be part of such a wonderful program.

The vision of BopBizCenters was born out of the desire to create something much more than just beautiful office spaces. We want to develop a culture of entrepreneurism and inspire a new generation of business leaders within the Black Community.

People have been looking for an opportunity to come check out the space… feel it out.

Bring your laptops, do some work, enjoy free coffee, mix and mingle with other professionals even get access to the meeting and conference rooms (for up to an hour, must reserve).

All free during the open house. Tell a friend, tell another business professional. Tell them you heard about it in Bean Soup Times. For questions call 773.891.5939.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Popular Interviews

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories