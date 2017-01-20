BopBiz Center Open House Next Week

Black business is the answer to Black unemployment

In a short period of time, the BopBiz Center has the south side talking. It’s an idea whose time has come. It’s the new home of the Black Media Group which consists of Afrika Porter (Afrika Enterprises), Cassiopeia Uluru (The Black Mall), TeQuila Shabazz (BRIJ Embassy) and this writer Toure Muhammad (Bean Soup Times and Black Chicago Eats).

Black activists and entrepreneurs have need a space to grow their ideas, explains Ro Davis.

Bean Soup Times and Black Chicago Eats is honored to be part of such a wonderful program.

The vision of BopBizCenters was born out of the desire to create something much more than just beautiful office spaces. We want to develop a culture of entrepreneurism and inspire a new generation of business leaders within the Black Community.

People have been looking for an opportunity to come check out the space… feel it out.