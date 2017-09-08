BeanSoup_600x200_Motown_1

Two Black Owned Bars Boycott NFL

colin kaepernick

Photo: USA Today

As the boycott the NFL campaign kicks off this season, two Black owned bars owned by Kenny Johnson, Velvet Lounge (67 E. Cermak Road) and The Bureau Bar (75 E. 16th St.) have committed to not showing NFL games on their TVs until Colin Kaepernick is signed to an NFL team.

Johnson joins a growing number of people committed to boycotting the NFL in response to the organizations treatment of Kaepernick, many believe is in retaliation to him bringing awareness to issue of police brutality to America’s great pastime.

Instead of football, Johnson’s bars will be playing house music, a favorite genre of music enjoyed by many Chicagoans.

