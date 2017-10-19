Sizzlin’ Hot New Show Hits IHeart Radio, The Brunch Bunch @ Noon Time

Spicing up the airways at noontime on Inspiration1390 AM is comedian extraordinaire Damon Williams, author/activist and radio personality, Darryl Cooke, writer/director/comedian, B. Cole and actress/entrepreneur, Tamera Fair. Together they make up “ The Brunch Bunch.”

This sizzlin’ hot new show starts Monday, October 16th at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those in the know, say The Brunch Bunch will give the lunch crowd a new found energy to finish the rest of the day. These seasoned talents are all entertainers in their respective lanes. The quartet promises to raise the roof off the church with their humor, blazing topics and unfiltered enthusiasm.

Listening audiences can expect lively music and opinionated guests, strong conversation about everything, and laughter to lift the spirits. The host are geared up for the mix of callers that are bound to add flavor to this virtual cafe. Callers have a platform to comment on important issues affecting their communities like AIDS, Cancer, racism, HBCU’s; a platform to make a difference.

Funny man, Damon Williams is a driving force on the popular Tom Joyner Morning Show and sharpened his media chops on his own show, Seriously Ignorant News. B. Cole’s uproarious style of comedy and quixotic way of writing landed him a seat at the directors table with credits like , The Get Together, Heaven on Seven and upcoming Traffic Safety School. Both hilarious comics will light up the mics and leave listeners upbeat.

Accomplished author and acclaimed speaker Darryl Cooke has his finger on the pulse of the community. This national spokesman tours the country bringing light to communities in darkness, shining hope on the hopeless. His book, “After the Bridge wasCrossed” has been a guide to thousands on how to improve the family dynamic. Darryl’s mantra is, “There’s always a way.” Actress and activist Tamera Fair hit the stage running and hasn’t let up since touchdown. You’ve seen her on TV One, Chicago PD, Empire, Chicago Med and much more. Her high octane energy and love for kids makes her a dynamic (or dangerous) brew of merriment and inspiration. She brings the estrogen balance among all this testosterone!

Blending these strong personalities with a whole lot of funny, is a recipe for amusing entertainment and a daily spiritual snack bringing audiences back for more . This is the show people will set their clocks to, take their lunch for, tell their friends about. It’s next level for the soul.