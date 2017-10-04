Burf of a Nation Comes to Chicago

disney150

Burf of a Nation is coming to Chicago for two months!

‘BURF OF A NATION or From Covfefe with Love’ is the story of Covfefe Lamont Jenkins, a southern farmer so enraged by the current political climate and an on-going twitter beef with the POTUS that he takes an action so extreme it sends the entire country into a tailspin. The stage play is directed by Carla Stillwell, who got her career started working on the set of Good Times, was written with the help of Leonard House, who got his Master’s Degree at Columbia College Chicago in Creative Producing.

The play will be performed at the Greenhouse Theatre Center, located at 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60614, from October 6th to November 19th. Tickets range from $22-$40 dollars and group rates are available.

For more information, check out www.mpaact.org.

