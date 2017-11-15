Black Friday deals are already popping up in your emails, apps, and commercials. While some of the deals are good and tempting, most won’t give those company the time or the day. In a time when discrimination is becoming more overt than ever, and big businesses are caring less and less about their minority consumers, more minority businesses are starting to blossom, and more money is circulated in communities of color.

Instead of spending money on corporate brands, this year on Black Friday, come out to the Buy Black Friday Chicago: Super Ujamaa Market. Taking place on November 24th, at Holy Angels Catholic School, the public is invited network, socialize, and buy products from black-owned businesses that specialize in beauty, fashion, art, jewelry, toys and more!

The event is free of charge and its happening all day! (Literally, it’s from 9 A.M to 8 P.M).

Check out theblackmall.com and the Facebook event page for more details.