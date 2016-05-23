Resources to make Buying Black Easier!

www.blackchicagoeats.com

www.theblackmall.com

www.buyblackmovement.com

Support the buy Black movement by joining the Black business supporter program

Don’t just talk about it! It’s time to be about it! Become part of the solution. Commit to the buy black movement and purchase great products from Black-owned businesses each month, earn incredible rewards and make a huge difference. Commit to buying Black each month and earn unlimited rewards from purchases that you make, as well as purchases made by other people you personally refer to the Black Business Network who become Supporters:

Get Great Products

Make A Difference

Earn Great Rewards

Get Wonderful Recognition

Get Amazing Deals

Impact Black Businesses

It pays to buy Black each month. It benefits you. It benefits the community. It just makes sense.

Additionally, you can join the movement and help promote quality Black owned product and services or, if you have a product or service the marketers can sell your products and services.

Join Bean Soup Times publisher Toure Muhammad in this powerful Buy Black Movement to learn more. Call 773.531.8798 for more information.





