Can 10,000 Fearless Men Help 50,000 Single Mothers Raise 100,000 Fatherless Boys To Manhood?

By Naimah Latif
The 20 year commemoration of the 1995 Million Man March and Minister Farrakhan’s call for 10,000 fearless men to stand up against urban violence has been purposely misrepresented by the mass media as a call for black men to attack white people. The fact is, this march, just as the one in 1995, is a call for men to go back to their homes, back to their communities, and correct the mistakes within their own families that allowed this violence to get out of hand. That means making peace with the women in their lives and helping to guide the children to a respectable, productive adulthood.
Those who enslaved African people never intended to let us go. Slavery was never abolished, it was merely redirected to the prison system. Check the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. Free labor is just too profitable for the wealthy class to give it up. We must keep that in mind, so that we are not naive about the intentions of those who control this unfair economic system. Their intention was never to educate our children and empower them to take over the government and business industries. Their intention was always to keep our children ignorant and unskilled, keep us angry and frustrated, break up our families and make our children vulnerable for re-enslavement.
Sisters, we should have known something was up when the government offered to take care of us, as long as we had no man in the house. Do you think the urban gang problem would be this out of hand if fathers had been in the home, playing wholesome sports with their sons and teaching them how to make house and car repairs like men used to do? Do you think our daughters would be out here having sex and making babies they aren’t prepared to raise, looking for the love of a man they missed because of an absent father?
My sisters, we made a huge mistake. Let’s figure out how to correct it.
Brothers, I know the idea of free sex is appealing, but when the birth control industry started pushing pills and condoms as the ticket to “free love” you should have known something was up. That’s how they got us during slavery, remember? They encouraged the young men to have as much sex as they wanted. Sure, make babies! The more, the better! Don’t worry about raising them, you don’t even know if you or some other man is the father…and it doesn’t matter! Our enemies encouraged you to stay emotionally unattached to women and keep having sex, so you could keep making healthy new slaves to enrich the plantation owners.
Today you’ll get a woman pregnant and leave her, knowing the government will pay her a check for the children’s welfare. But think about this: Your enemies made sure they secured their wives and educated their children to maintain control of the American government and business industries. Yet, they convinced you that uncommitted sex and leaving your children unprotected was your ticket to freedom. Notice that the families that control the government, the major business industries and the banking system, have not changed. Those men kept their families intact so they could pass down wealth and power. But they convinced you to abandon your family so they could criminalize and re-enslave your children.
My brothers, you made a huge mistake. Let’s figure out how to correct it.
How many mothers are weeping who lost sons and daughters to urban violence? Sisters, it doesn’t matter how well you raised your children. Someone else’s abandoned, misguided child has been armed by our enemies to kill your child. It’s not accidental. This was the intention when the government offered us a check in exchange for keeping our childrens’ fathers out of the home.
For every group of 10,000 men who say they are ready to put their lives on the line to end urban violence, there are 50,000 single mothers who need help raising their children. Not just financial help, but the emotional support that a mother needs from a husband and the guidance a child needs from a father. The young men who have been criminalized and jailed need fathering from spiritual men that are willing to restore them to true manhood. That’s the kind of fearlessness that’s needed, and it doesn’t come from the barrel of a gun. So, how can 10,000 fearless men help 50,000 single mothers raise 100,000 fatherless boys to manhood?
Let me share a bit of history of another community that faced a similar a problem.
On March 23, in the year 625 AD, the small Muslim community of Medina, led by Muhammad Ibn Abdullah, known to his followers as the Prophet Muhammad, suffered a violent attack in an act of religious persecution. A military force led by Abu Sufyan from Mecca slaughtered massive numbers of Muslim men in a skirmish fought at Mount Uhud in Northwestern Arabia. It became known as the Battle of Uhud, and was a big setback for the Muslim community, because the heavy casualties left many orphaned children and widowed women homeless and destitute. There was no one to make sure orphaned children received the rightful inheritance from their fathers who had been killed in battle. In an act of self sacrifice, some of the men in the Muslim army offered to try to take care of the orphaned children and the widowed women.
So the revelation was given by God to the Prophet Muhammad to tell his men, “And give to the orphans their property and exchange not the bad for the good and devour not their property by mixing it with your own. Surely it is a great sin. And if you fear that you will not be just in dealing with the orphans, then marry of other women as may be agreeable to you, two, three or four, and if you fear you will not be able to do justice then marry only one or marry what your right hands possess. Thus it is more likely that you will not do injustice.” (Holy Quran, Chapter four, verses 3 and 4.)
These verses define the reason for the system of polygyny (men having more than one wife) as a remedy for a disaster, a state of emergency that left many children orphaned and women homeless and destitute. When men are killed or taken away from their families, other men, fearless men, spiritual men, must step up and fulfill the role of father to the children and insure they are raised properly, for the future stability of the community. Marriages to additional women were allowed as a means of rebuilding a protective family structure in which to raise fatherless children and provide emotional and financial support for single mothers. Polygyny is not a means for men to have multiple sex partners, it is a means for women to get help with children after a massive loss of men from the population. The Holy Quran quotes God’s warning to those men who knew they were not emotionally and financially capable of being fair and just to all the women to stick to marrying only one.
Today, we are experiencing the results of several generations of men emotionally damaged by war, drug addiction, and economic desolation. Many men with children are dead, in jail, on drugs, or homosexual. Their absence left sons without fathers. Without the protection and guidance of a father in the home, many boys learned violence as a means of asserting their manhood, while others chose violence as a means of self defense. This urban violence is our state of emergency. We as sisters, Muslim, Christian and otherwise, have to have a serious discussion about how we can create an honest, respectful extended family system that enables a man, not a government check, to be a father figure in children’s lives. We as a community must see to it that all children are nurtured and protected. We cannot continue to allow the orphaned and abandoned children in our communities to be used by our enemies to create violence and disorder among us.
I’m sure Minister Farrakhan will successfully recruit 10,000 fearless men to stand up to those who are responsible for perpetuating violence in our communities. Now, can we get 10,000 fearless women to allow their husbands to become meaningful fathers in the lives of orphaned children and give support to single mothers?
Sisters, let’s talk.
Join our discussions on The Female Solution radio show Monday through Friday 7am-9am at www.
blogtalkradio.com/the-female- solution. Call in and comment 347-539-5639. Listen on Wednesdays for a special three hour session on relationships starting from 6am-9am at www.blogtalkradio. com/americanmuslim360. Call in and comment, 646-716-4478. Or hear each archived show on my website at www.naimahlatif.com/ radioshows.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg
http://foronkel.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.getyourcareerontheroad.com
Manifestation Miracle Review
banheiras
yspro.ne.jp
grapefruit diet
Cathey
get more
click to read more
Best buy smartphone accessories
dr Medora
bikini luxe coupon
stained concrete
paintless dent repair training
roofing
email verification service
playpen for dogs
league of legends t-shirt shop
ramalan zodiak
steam clean carpets
The Best pizza crust reading pa
Brand Bangla Eshop
Kyle
golf range netting
minneapolis seo services
professional dog grooming
ebay deals hyderabad
Escort
master dog groomer
Final Cut Pro X Tutorials
nonemergency medical transportation
FCPX Effects
Visit This Link
Sell my house fast San Antonio, TX We buy houses
jenna jameson naked development
iphone porns that make money
pink frankies bikini
scooter
Logo design brisbane
Termite Treatment Perth
blackjack
sacred 3 trainer
th8 war base anti dragons
girls names
Accounting Firm Website
Schluesseldienst Berlin
th8 war base anti gowipe and dragon
stlpiky
baby names from italy
tenerife blog
wedding guitarist
leather lingerie
hungry shark evolution mod apk
free porn
facebook personalities
Drawing For Kids
guitar picks
ac repair in pittsburgh
top 10 of
Scrapbooking
Roller banners Cheap
Port Severn
Download Zombie Killer for Free
gallon size glass water bottle
sepatu pesta wanita
high traffic academy
Jasa Tukang Taman Malang
in-home cat sitter naples fl
Online Entrepreneur
Paint and wine
Best Chamonix Chalets
bracelets
How To Tell Someone You Love Them
iqoption
Toys for Toddlers
http://ow.ly/YGgMb
and patented
children's clothes under 5 dollars
agen judi bola
garcinia cambogia 2 weeks
laga iPhone
legit ways to make money online
CAR AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE
Best under eye concealer
real traffic
student resources
jailbreak ios 9.2.1
private investigator
case noi sibiu
Computer Services Ocala FL
bulk messaging using whatsapp
real estate brokerage spring hill
Houston SEO
tv antennas installers 33625
http://bowcuttdental.com/dental-services/cosmetic-dentistry/teeth-whitening/
high end nose hair trimmer
hcg injections
identity guard
Getresponse
Social Media Marketing
punta cana what to do
العاب تلبيس
tenerife estate agents
landscape design Canberra
the discovery house
Land in Florida
overhead abayas
Dianabol Tablets
New York
tenerife forum
black diamond ring
Villa Mutiara Carita Cottage
https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
australias worst bank
fourie
best mattress 2016
ikea roasting pan uk
top flight moving helpers
heating
dog sitter
free xbox live codes list 2014
Contessa Lebo
cooling
Disciplinary council Robert Creely
Handicapping contest
starcom
free messenger
m88 wap
Body Shop Brooklyn
hadoop training in pune reviews
Green Coffee Bean untuk Menurunkan Berat Badan
RunAWebinar Review
duckbill check valve water flood diffuser
billig tannlege
car
Beach PC Repairs
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
techno
listas de motores de bï¿½squeda
music video
What Is So Fascinating About most expensive jewelry?
marketing
nail fungus
fun
Citizenshop
summer dresses
virtual runs
porno
social media video app
chwilï¿½wki
small home safes
gay
Alison
Empowering women
Digital Marketing
dog walker naples fl
personal trainer
InstallShield 2016
streetview
Letter of Indemnity
realistic dildos
Death announcements
porno
na online meetings
Forex signals
Driver training
overnight dog care naples
Tracker
Airport transportation
cat sitter naples fl
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
overnight pet sitter naples fl
textyourexback
landlord insurance san diego
Best drones for sale
vegan chef
bee cave flood damage restoration
putlocker
clash royale hack
Furniture Recycling
Carin
Spa packages
garden
raspberry ketone side effects
beauty
geil sex date
secondhand textiles
clash royale
download proxies
6-year-old red ginseng
this article
check this out
web hosts india
Seattle
piano loops
Search engine optimization
ADO fanclub
bepurely
Purely
clash royale how to get gold
Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California
psychic source
CT Party DJ
Restaurants
jet stupid
Good morning love quotes for your girlfriend
http://pusatrombong.yolasite.com/
youtube.com
homone therapy pregnancy
Witchcraft Reading group
B-roll package
terkini
verhuisbedrijf rotterdam
sportsbook
alopecia areata
Toys & Games
JVM7195SFSS
jarabacoa dominican republic
kettle whistling morphy white black induction
multilingual seo expert
NBA Live Stream
SEO Norge
trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux
christian dance music
Workshop
psmag
binay
Tin Nguyen
Streetwear
wallpaper jakarta
Bedside Lamps
passwords for brazzers
streetview
iPad Reparatur
find domain registrar
www.BestPromotionGifts.com
Best Deep Fryer 2016
clash of clans hack
weblink
Read Full Report
Fashion
neo2 scam
Rechnungsvorlage
Wordpress tutorials
dell
Affiliate Trax Bonuses
stand
windows installation
deductible health insurance
How does YouTube pay
eventsheros.com
http://www.kaba1330.com/
house cleaning services in port coquitlam bc
maxbet ibcbet
Storage Gloucestershire
vip prints
printing
vip
painter in Greenwich
electrolux vacuum review
Watch Rugby Online
liquid iv ft lauderdale
club flyer printing los angeles
sustainable fashion
Lady Remington
epsom salt
combined
ignition fic locksmith mesa
dlh
sciatic nerve exercises
mca scam reviews 2016
beautiful men
sklejka dlh
Medical call center
Best Reviews
kids animation
podlogi dlh
Read Full Report
ejuice
kantï¿½wka
Wholesale Ray Bans
熊猫猫币充值
Vietnam videos
Mendoza Car Rental
http://latest-game-codes.com
Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
The Lost Ways Review
minions
Douglas
Detroit TIgers
mrr ebooks
MSP airport car service
cool t shirts for cheap
Twin Cities limo
http://areology.kansasbookmarks.com/story.php?title=juice-newton-reviews-scams-does-it-work-where-to-buy
แก้วเซรามิค
venom
spam king
gymnastics equipment vault
Detroit Lions T-Shirts
how to regrow hair
Ver Peliculas online gratis
kostenloses Webdesign
Chinese Movie
T-Mobile US usa
My Pillow Reviews
TOAN
Blog
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Detroit Lions Blog
10 Most Amazing Vehicles
Detroit Lions Blog
Peppa pig
porno
Kamagra tabletki
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Detroit Red Wings
Storm Bowling Balls