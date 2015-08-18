Can We Teach The Next Generation of White Children Not To be Racist?

Every nation has its struggle with a class system based on some imagined or concocted difference between groups of people, in which one group is the privileged class controlling all the wealth and the other people are the poor class, struggling to survive and usually working in some aspect of servitude for the privileged class. We have collectively accepted this way of life as inevitable. But it isn’t inevitable. In fact, it is dying. We are evolving into an enlightened humanity.
What is happening now is that those who had previously been identified as “lower class” by the self-appointed privileged class have chosen to reject their inferior status. They have chosen to fight for their God given right to be considered as equals with full rights and benefits. The problem is, the privileged class doesn’t want to give up their privileged status.
Why do some people need to feel superior to others? It’s really an expression of an inferiority complex, when you feel inadequate, therefore you create a false sense of superiority by denying others education, training, employment, money, housing, health care, and basic respect. In many other countries, where people are from the same common ancestry, the class system is based on some other petty difference. In America, this class system is sharply defined by light or dark skin color indicating ancestral ties to either the continent of Europe or the continent of Africa.
Americans of European ancestry don’t want to let go of the false notion of their own superiority. They want Americans of African ancestry to be subservient to them. This is the motivation behind the killing of Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, and so many others whose deaths have shaken up the nation. The attitude of their killers is, “How DARE you defy ME! I’m your superior!” This is the sick delusion of white supremacy.
I’m not bashing white people. Not all whites were born and raised with this sickness. This is not a white sickness, it’s a human sickness, a spiritual retardation, in which the person does not understand that we are all expressions of our Creator, all magnificently and wonderfully made. All of us are an expression of God’s greatness, all equal in our divinity and potential for unlimited growth.
The spiritually sick among us believe they must diminish others in order to be “better.” This comes out of a fear of ones own inferiority, which comes from a false belief about ones self and our Creator. When you know that you are a divine expression of God, you have no need to put down or mistreat anyone else.
Whites who suffer from an inferiority complex have created a culture of meanness in which they willfully mistreat people who are darker skinned. They are fighting tooth and nail to hold on to this illusion of white superiority. This is why such racial violence has seemingly increased during the years that an African American President, who happens to be the most intelligent, internationally respected President we have elected so far, threatens to topple their illusion.
This is the sickness that has to be recognized, exposed and healed before we can create a normal society. The good news is, we have an opportunity to end this sickness by introducing a culture of humanity to white children. We have the power to help white children evolve into healthy human beings who do not need an unfair economic advantage or lies about their genetic superiority in order to feel good about themselves. An emotionally healthy person can encourage and celebrate the talents and achievements of others, knowing that all of us are a testament to the greatness of our Creator.
Can we teach the next generation of White children not to be racist? Most certainly we can. They were not born with hate, fear, or greed. This was taught at home, and by the twisted minds who wish to hold on to power and control. Many white youth are rejecting the racist philosophy of their parents, and are leading the protests against racial injustice.
The Evil Empire of racism is dying. What we are witnessing is its last gasps for air, it’s last kick before it finally lies still. Don’t be discouraged at what appears to be an explosion of racial violence. These are merely the last labor pains before the birth of a new world order of peace.
Join our discussions on The Female Solution radio show Monday through Friday 7am-9am at www.
blogtalkradio.com/the-female- solution. Call in and comment 347-539-5639. Listen on Wednesdays for a special three hour session on relationships starting from 6am-9am at www.blogtalkradio. com/americanmuslim360. Call in and comment, 646-716-4478. Or hear each archived show on my website at www.naimahlatif.com/ radioshows.
The issue isn’t a misguided superiority complex. Rather, Whites profit from their assumed “superior” status. It’s a matter of control and ownership of the resources. This issue is economic. Until Blacks or the “inferior” race becomes collectively economically stronger, we will also rely on the ruling class (Whites) to change their ways in order for us to live better.
As a mom of kids in suburban schools I have been appalled at subtle subliminal messages incorporated into No Child Left Behind curriculum, which could not but result in a consciousness of elitism, and which differs greatly from the messages taught, at least in my home state of New Mexico, under the Lyndon Johnson Elementary and Secondary Education Act. People believe as they are taught and I feel that in order to effectively address this issue the national curriculum needs to be examined and overhauled.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
thuis geld bijverdienen
guitar picks
banheiras
yspro.ne.jp
greenwriting
best online shopping deals
healthy diet plan
porno
esta
look at here now
Marquis Bichel
ecografe Doppler
Best buy smartphone accessories
Leaflet template
paintless dent repair training
dr Medora
movie2k
puppy playpen
email validation service
eague of legends t-shirt shop
league of legends sweatshirt
6 wheel truck
no deposit bonusesï¿½
ebay retract bid
seo services
apple shooter
wheelchair transportation
doll
Recommended Site
Full Report
how to market iphone porn
samantha saint lesbian app
Freelance illustrator
this
Elizabeth Swann Miller
Termite Control Perth
sacred 3 trainer
poker
Sunglasses Online
what are individual eyelash extensions
vitamin c serum
weblink
tattoo supply
self help podcastsTai Lopez on iTunes
The Tai Lopez Show
Joan Bovian
tenerife blog
boom beach hack tool
free porn
pa system rental singapore
mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
Probiotic and prebiotic
keep employees from quitting
Elissa
Debarpan-Internet Entrepreneurship Coach
overnight cat sitter in naples
in home dog sitter naples fl
graphic design
Microcapmagazine.com
sell my house los angeles
iq option martingale
movietube
acid reflux cure
need money now
Tattoo ลายสัก
Dr Field Harrison
discreet dating
Houston SEO
desktop sticky notes windows 10
Milagros Strachan
web developer
Thai Porn
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
www.rosengard.tv
grand menage a st-hubert
Lorene
Thai Porn
ribbon caddy ribbon organizer
fly swatter noise
moving helpers
free xbox live codes unused 2015
affärsjurist i stockholm
Solar Panels
Hotel shah alam
What You Should Do To Find Out About most expensive jewelry Before You're Left Behind
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Micro Stretch Gym Shorts
Gemstone Jewelry
best forex ea
Compagnie de ménage Montréal
teleteria reviews
immobilien
startups india
dog care naples florida
engagement
naples best pet sitter
how to send bulk sms from whatsapp
Scotts lawn
marquetry doors
in home pet sitter naples fl
Iliana
raspberry ketone reviews
voice lessons phoenix
free online casino bonusï¿½
socks5 proxies list
do you agree
Recommended Reading
candy saga
fat burning diet pills that really work
Unlocked
SEO Norge
direct sales essential oils
iphone repair
Tow truck
hack clash royale gems
jetsmarter
Roll up gate repair New York New York
The Lost Ways Review
www.cnilight.com
Business Opportunity
Sciatica
chlamydia
3 week diet
Obsession Phrases Examples
youtube.com
apwld.aguide.win
california psychics review
City professional dentists Staffordshire
Sacramento compounding pharmacy
cerrajeros valencia 24h
Lavino Ageless Moisturizer
sms timer
white label casino
verhuisbedrijf den haag
amyslingerie
edarling
seo package deals
http://www.fortresslockandsecurity.com/
christiantshirts.co/
http://bowcuttdental.com/
Buy Beats Cheap
NBA Online Stream
http://decorativeconcreteofaustin.com/
garage door repair Austin TX
Online Poker Offers
Wine painting party
tarrytown plumber
Tess and Trish necklace
Surviving The Final Bubble
Bitcoin
Wbearings
buy a bounce house cheap
clash of clans hack
cheap sildenafil citrate
tin nguyen
Appliance repairs london
kitchen appliance repairs london
deck building Austin
Girls
24 hour locksmith in Mesa
best air purifiers guide
Austin water damage restoration
agen judi terbaik
Danbury painting company
Storage Gloucestershire
prints vip
Massage Austin
avast premier key
Live Stream Rugby
clash royale
Austin estate planning attorney
club flyers generator
day spa Austin
stained concrete Austin
fl home insurance quotes
kids animation
colors
iv therapy dayton
Instagram girls
teeth whitening Cedar Park
mca scam reviews
Cream Temulawak Asli
Comprar en línea equipos de laboratorio
Socialr
more traffic
natural roach killer
他妈的谷歌
look at this website
Whatsapp Marketing Campaings
Neu Library
Pool Repair Houston
Manifestation Miracle
Detroit Lions NFL Preview
vainglory hack
board kopen
色情管
Australia Holiday Travel
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
Penis Büyütücü
Diabetes Destroyer
samsonite carry on luggage
The Lost Ways
mickey mouse
Actress Websites
Detroit Lions Hoodies
mrr ebooks
finger family
http://bacteriology.saveyourbookmark.com/story.php?title=the-best-product-reviews-online
他妈的谷歌
how to get rid of cellulite
drills for gymnastics
beylikdüzü escort
air data test set
bathtub refinishing service CA Los Angeles
Cine Latino castellano Descargar
buca escort
健麗,
estate planning attorney austin
Brand Ambassadors
他妈的谷歌
Viagra opinie
Detroit Red Wings Store
Marble Tile
Detroit Red Wings Store
viagra gdzie kupiï¿½
search engine optimisation
Detroit Lions Blog
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
modbro
Asian Porn
porno
uab ost express
used copiers Austin TX
used copiers Austin TX
stained concrete Austin
mobile retail internet
Detroit Red Wings
Air Jordan Retro
Free Amateur Porn