Can We Teach The Next Generation of White Children Not To be Racist?

Can We Teach The Next Generation of White Children Not To be Racist?

August 18, 2015
Every nation has its struggle with a class system based on some imagined or concocted difference between groups of people, in which one group is the privileged class controlling all the wealth and the other people are the poor class, struggling to survive and usually working in some aspect of servitude for the privileged class. We have collectively accepted this way of life as inevitable. But it isn’t inevitable. In fact, it is dying. We are evolving into an enlightened humanity.
What is happening now is that those who had previously been identified as “lower class” by the self-appointed privileged class have chosen to reject their inferior status. They have chosen to fight for their God given right to be considered as equals with full rights and benefits. The problem is, the privileged class doesn’t want to give up their privileged status.
Why do some people need to feel superior to others? It’s really an expression of an inferiority complex, when you feel inadequate, therefore you create a false sense of superiority by denying others education, training, employment, money, housing, health care, and basic respect. In many other countries, where people are from the same common ancestry, the class system is based on some other petty difference. In America, this class system is sharply defined by light or dark skin color indicating ancestral ties to either the continent of Europe or the continent of Africa.
Americans of European ancestry don’t want to let go of the false notion of their own superiority. They want Americans of African ancestry to be subservient to them. This is the motivation behind the killing of Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, and so many others whose deaths have shaken up the nation. The attitude of their killers is, “How DARE you defy ME! I’m your superior!” This is the sick delusion of white supremacy.
I’m not bashing white people. Not all whites were born and raised with this sickness. This is not a white sickness, it’s a human sickness, a spiritual retardation, in which the person does not understand that we are all expressions of our Creator, all magnificently and wonderfully made.  All of us are an expression of God’s greatness, all equal in our divinity and potential for unlimited growth.
The spiritually sick among us believe they must diminish others in order to be “better.” This comes out of a fear of ones own inferiority, which comes from a false belief about ones self and our Creator.  When you know that you are a divine expression of God, you have no need to put down or mistreat anyone else.
Whites who suffer from an inferiority complex have created a culture of meanness in which they willfully mistreat people who are darker skinned. They are fighting tooth and nail to hold on to this illusion of white superiority. This is why such racial violence has seemingly increased during the years that an African American President, who happens to be the most intelligent, internationally respected President we have elected so far, threatens to topple their illusion.
This is the sickness that has to be recognized, exposed and healed before we can create a normal society.  The good news is, we have an opportunity to end this sickness by introducing a culture of humanity to white children. We have the power to help white children evolve into healthy human beings who do not need an unfair economic advantage or lies about their genetic superiority in order to feel good about themselves. An emotionally healthy person can encourage and celebrate the talents and achievements of others, knowing that all of us are a testament to the greatness of our Creator.
Can we teach the next generation of White children not to be racist? Most certainly we can. They were not born with hate, fear, or greed.  This was taught at home, and by the twisted minds who wish to hold on to power and control. Many white youth are rejecting the racist philosophy of their parents, and are leading the protests against racial injustice.
The Evil Empire of racism is dying. What we are witnessing is its last gasps for air, it’s last kick before it finally lies still. Don’t be discouraged at what appears to be an explosion of racial violence. These are merely the last labor pains before the birth of a new world order of peace.
Naimah Latif

Naimah Latif

  1. Leah Mabery August 18, 2015 at 2:26 pm - 

    The issue isn’t a misguided superiority complex. Rather, Whites profit from their assumed “superior” status. It’s a matter of control and ownership of the resources. This issue is economic. Until Blacks or the “inferior” race becomes collectively economically stronger, we will also rely on the ruling class (Whites) to change their ways in order for us to live better.

  2. Mim DePelichy October 19, 2015 at 1:25 am - 

    As a mom of kids in suburban schools I have been appalled at subtle subliminal messages incorporated into No Child Left Behind curriculum, which could not but result in a consciousness of elitism, and which differs greatly from the messages taught, at least in my home state of New Mexico, under the Lyndon Johnson Elementary and Secondary Education Act. People believe as they are taught and I feel that in order to effectively address this issue the national curriculum needs to be examined and overhauled.

