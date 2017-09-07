Celebrity Entertaining Violinist Extraordinaire Releases New Album “Finally”

Richmond Punch, a Dallas TX native and celebrity violinist extraordinaire in classical music, jazz, hip hop and gospel will tour the Midwest from September 10 thru13 showcasing his recent songs from his new album entitled “Finally” now available on Apple Music.

Punch has played with Kenny G and Dianna Ross and Bishop T. D Jakes called him”the baddest violinist around”. Richmond hopes to captivate Midwest audiences this weekend with his riveting, dynamic, explosive, and powerful performances.

Tour

Ricmond’s first stop includes a visit to Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral 707 Sherman Ave, South Bend, IN 46616 on Sunday September 10, 2017 from 12:30pm -2pm, followed by a private performance and a few local stops in Chicago on Monday September 11, 2017.

On Tuesday September, 12m Richmond will head to Detroit, MI to perform at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Cogic 19190 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit MI 48235 at 6pm as a guest artist for the live recording of contemporary gospel sensation Alexis Spight ‘s new album, who is best known for winning runner-up on season five of the BET singing competition, Sunday Best.

About Richmond Punch

Punch is a graduate of Juilliard one of the nation’s leading performing arts conservatory schools in dance, music and drama and has obtained his Master’s Degree from Yale University. Today Richmond specializes in live violin music performances for several types of events including private & corporate, concerts, festivals, weddings and worship events. Richmond is a dedicated volunteer with many non-profits, mentoring programs and with various school districts across the United States performing and speaking across America on behalf of organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

