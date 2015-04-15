disney150

NFL Players Lock Arms, Take a Knee or Stay on Locker Room During National Anthem
New Chairman Spurs Unprecedented Fundraising for Diabetes Walk
Controversial Libre by Nexus Is Taking on Immigration System. . . And Winning
Blacks Make Up Large Portion of Models in Latino Fashion Week
Creative Tech Expo Comes to Chicago
Financial Services Pipeline Initiative Appoints John W. Rogers., Jr to New Leadership Role
Grambling State University Takes On Clark Atlanta University in HBCU’s Chicago Football Classic
Black Politicians Respond to DOJ Gutting of Community Policing Program
Gwendolyn Brooks Offspring to Offer Live Theater Initiatives
Common: I met a new woman today; I think she’s a keeper
Home / Advocacy / News / Chicago Activist Join Nationwide Stand Against Police Brutality (pics)

Chicago Activist Join Nationwide Stand Against Police Brutality (pics)

Advocacy, News April 15, 2015 357 59
11133851_367209693467211_2524190450694874227_n

Images take from Facebook from the  nationwide April 15 shut down in response to the ongoing problem of racism and police brutality.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

357 Comments

Life Insurance 300x250 w pic
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories