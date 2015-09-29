Chicago Artists Unite for Justice or Else Song Inspired by the Million Man March (NSFW)

Chicago’s Antwone Muhammad, along with SickOne present “Justice Or Else,” present a powerful, explosive single inspired by Million Man March, released September 22. On the piece are some of Chicago’s most influential voices in the rap game.
The song features powerful statements from the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan along with LiL Herb, King Louie, Saba, GLC, Teefa, Katie Got Bandz, Chella H, Que Billah, Mic Terror, Golden Child and more. The songs production is a collab with SickOne, Da Internz and Xcel.
