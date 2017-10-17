Chicago Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Greater Chatham Initiative!

Chicago, IL – Chicagoans Plan to Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Greater Chatham Initiative (GCI) at the GCI Birthday Bash & Harvest Fest’ 2017, Friday October 27th & Saturday October 31st

Free tour, fun and games and other attractions open to Chicagoland families and friends.

“The individuals and organizations who live, work and invest in Greater Chatham are our greatest assets…this celebration is for them” states Nedra Sims Fears, Executive Director of GCI, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to strategically invest in the Chicago communities of Chatham, Greater Grand Crossing, Avalon Park, and Auburn Gresham, so that they can re-emerge as communities of opportunities and choice. Founded in 2016, GCI is celebrating a successful first year of service and the launch of Chatham Center Chicago, a community branded consumer retail and business corridor improvement project.

This indoor/outdoor festival centered at 544 E. 79th Street, offers continuous family fun activities Friday 10/27 and Saturday 10/28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. including:

Access to the hay maze, haunted house and pony ride for a total price of $7.00 per person,

Free access to the petting zoo, photo booth, pumpkin carving table, face painting station,

Lots of challenging games like life-size Jenga, bean bag toss and more are available all day.Saturday 10/28 is the official launch of Chatham Center Chicago. Besides arts, crafts, food, and retail vendors, additional free activities this day include: